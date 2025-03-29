Start crucial for The Big Lebowski

Plenty might have changed for The Big Lebowski but one factor remains the same before his return to southern racing on Kindergarten Stakes Day.

The well-travelled pacer is back in the province where he was bred and raised to restart his career at the Brett Gray stable.

After last starting in the group 1 Auckland Cup, The Big Lebowski looks well placed in tomorrow’s Hunter Handicap.

But only if he can make a clean beginning.

"He was a bit hit or miss from a stand early on but he did get better as he went on," Gray said.

"Getting away will be the big thing for him on Sunday.

"He probably hasn’t been in a field of that size for a while, but hopefully he can get it right."

The Big Lebowski has only had one trial since his shift south and he strode out to win easily in sharp time.

Gray feels it has been enough to have his stable newcomer fit and ready to run a big race fresh up.

"He was meant to race last week but it took another week to get his feet right," Gray said.

"I am pretty happy with him. His work has been good and I think he is forward enough to go a good race if he can get away well.

"He’s raced good horses up north. He didn’t have too many other options up there.

"He’s come down as a rating 78 and he should be pretty competitive in these country cups races."

Gray starts a team of seven.

The trainer rates Haley Jaccka and Flashpoint as two of his best winning chances behind The Big Lebowski.

Haley Jaccka faces her toughest career test in the group 3 Wyndham Champagne Stakes.

"She’s been going great races every week so she deserves a go at this race.

"She’s drawn one. If she could trail or end up three-back I think she could go a cheeky race."

Flashpoint fronts up in another Southern Supremacy Stakes heat after winning the first qualifier of the series late last month.

"He was pretty ordinary at the trials last week but he is better than that.

"He needed that run and his work since then has been good.

"If they go hard, it will suit him. He’s a good stayer."

Nathan Williamson will link up with Flashpoint, while Brent Barclay drives Haley Jaccka and Blair Orange reunites with The Big Lebowski.