Williamson thrilled to be back home

Nathan Williamson: "I think with a bit more rest I could be starting to feel back to 100% in a few weeks". PHOTO: HRNZ

It is the heartwarming Christmas news many in the harness racing industry hoped for: Nathan Williamson is back home with his family in Southland.

The popular 37-year-old suffered head injuries and was placed in an induced coma after a race accident at Alexandra Park a fortnight ago when his sulky seat malfunctioned and he crashed to the track.

He was at the time looming up to win the group 1 Woodlands Queen Of Hearts with his own stable runner, Captain’s Mistress, before the shocking scene 50m from the winning post.

But rather than a group 1 lost, the concern was instantly for Williamson, who was taken to Auckland Hospital where he spent three days in intensive care with his wife, Katie, and his parents by his side.

But just 11 days later, on Tuesday morning, Williamson was given the all-clear by doctors and he and Katie returned to their children in time for Christmas.

"It means so much to be able to come home before Christmas but we weren’t sure it was going to be possible," Williamson said.

"The doctors were initially concerned about flying affecting the brain while I was still healing but they gave us the all-clear on Monday."

Williamson is nursing a nasty gash with several stitches above his right eye but started to feel better over the weekend as his headaches subsided.

He and Katie were even able to watch stable rep Clotilde Wainwright win her Harness 5000 Final at Ashburton on Sunday with Craig Ferguson in the sulky.

While Williamson will not be straight back into the sulky, he is surprised how well he feels already.

"As I sit here at home I am a lot better than I was even on Sunday watching the races," Williamson said.

"I think with a bit more rest I could be starting to feel back to 100% in a few weeks."

Williamson will of course still undergo medical assessments and that will include one before he is passed ready to return to work and then eventually race driving.

Like many sportspeople who suffer head injuries Williamson has no memory of the actual fall.

"I remember right up until it happened, thinking we were going to win and then nothing.

"When I was brought out of the coma I had to ask if we still won the race and whether I had been hit by another horse after."

Captain’s Mistress has headed to Australia where she will spend time with New South Wales trainer Jason Grimson while the Williamsons have great staff at home to help look after their team while Nathan recovers. — HRNZ

By Michael Guerin