Five horses who may just help pay for Christmas

Not all Christmas crackers have been popped judging by the fields for Gore's trots today. Harness racing journalist Jonny Turner has found five horses that look well placed to deliver gifts for keen holiday punters.

HOBBS

Race 6

The timing looks perfect for this local mare to add to her already impressive record on her home track.

In her previous visit, Hobbs overcame a slow getaway before powering home for an emphatic win in track-record time.

The 4-year-old returned to racing at Winton recently and ran an excellent second, importantly making a good beginning.

Fitter for that run, Hobbs should take all sorts of holding out today.

I think she’s clearly the best horse in her race and she looks set to show it.

EBONEZY

Race 4

If she wasn’t racing over 1700m, you’d just about say she was a good thing.

Ebonezy has been outstanding in her two starts this time in and has Southland Oaks filly written all over her.

She ran an excellent second fresh up in track-record time before fighting on for fourth in a quality field on Invercargill Cup day after sitting parked throughout.

Drawing barrier 4 over 1700m at any track is no picnic and is probably adding to Ebonezy’s win price.

So while she’s not quite a lock-in in all multis, she is as close to it as you’ll find at Gore today.

TUA LIPA

Race 12

A big upgrade in draw looks the key to this pacer’s chances in today’s finale.

Tua Lipa powered home from a hopeless spot to run third at last week’s Invercargill Cup meeting.

It is probably an understatement to say that moving from barrier 14 to barrier 2 will be a big help at Gore.

While Cracker Opie is a deserved favourite for the last race, Tua Lipa represents nice each-way value at around three times his opening odds.

As far as each-way plays go, Tua Lipa looks as good as any at Gore.

PYRAMID ROSE

Race 11

An excellent third placing at the recent Harness 5000 meeting at Ashburton has this mare primed for a big Gore outing.

Most will note her runs before her placing weren’t flash at all, but they came on grass, which she has repeatedly shown she isn’t much good on.

Pyramid Rose’s previous run on all-weather was a nice fifth at Addington where she ran on well from a hopeless spot.

She slots into a very workable grade at Gore and looks a serious winning threat.

BLAZE LIGHTENING

Race 5

An excellent last-start third suggested Blaze Lightening is waking up to what the racing game is all about.

The 3-year-old’s form had been solid prior, but it went to a new level when he worked hard on a quick time and placed behind a quality winner at Winton.

Blaze Lightening wouldn’t need to produce much more to be very hard to beat at Gore.

From a great draw, he’s a big chance of landing on pace, which would give his rivals plenty to chase.