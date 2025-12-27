Franco Sinatra on song for cup

Backmarker Franco Sinatra shapes as the class runner in today’s Gore Cup. PHOTO: SOUTHERN HARNESS RACING

Team Dalgety would not swap their spot for any other leading into today’s MLT Gore Cup.

Fresh off their group 1 Invercargill Cup victory, Cran, Chrissie and Carter Dalgety are hoping to send another Southland feature trophy back to Canterbury when Franco Sinatra heads to Gore’s big day.

If it is to happen, Franco Sinatra will have to overcome the 30m back mark.

While it is clearly a challenge, it is not one the Dalgety team is shying away from.

"It is not going to be easy but he has earned his handicap as the class runner of the field," Carter said.

"We have had some good luck in the Gore Cup and we will need a little bit more if we are going to take it out this year.

"From the back mark you have to roll with how things pan out in front of you.

"But we wouldn’t swap our horse for anything else in the race.

"We go into it quite pleased with him, without being overconfident."

Franco Sinatra comes into the Gore Cup on the back of a creditable fifth in the group 1 Invercargill Cup, where he chased home his star stablemate Republican Party.

Clotilde Wainwright is a leading prospect in today’s Gore Trotting Cup. PHOTO: MONICA TORETTO

"His run was very respectable at group 1 level.

"He’s in a grade where he can’t shy away from the good horses.

"There have been times when he hasn’t had luck on his side, but he hasn't disgraced himself at any stage."

"There is no Leap To Fame or Republican Party there on Saturday, so we are hoping to make the most of it."

Franco Sinatra is among eight drives Carter takes at the Gore Christmas trots.

The reinsman rates BB Crunch, Andy Hall and Clonakilty among his best chances outside of Franco Sinatra.

"Andy Hall has been going very honest races in harder grades.

"He slots into a very suitable race and should be a nice chance.

"BB Crunch hasn’t got much of a draw to work with but it is a nice drop back in class for her too.

"Clonakilty would have to be a pretty handy chance, too.

"He’s very consistent and has a nice draw to work with."