Brave Spirit exciting prospect

The consistent Brave Spirit will contest the open 1400m race at Wingatui tomorrow. PHOTO: RACE IMAGES SOUTH

Stakes targets are in the offing for in-form gelding Brave Spirit if he continues his purple patch of form in the Hope & Sons/Adam’s Plumbing open 1400m race at Wingatui tomorrow.

The consistent 6-year-old was runner-up first-up in his stable debut for trainer Joseph Waldron at Riccarton Park in October before going one better at the Christchurch track a month later.

He then stepped up to open company for the first time at Wingatui on Boxing Day where he was victorious in his 1200m contest.

Waldron has been pleased with the gelding’s progression since that run and is confident of a similar showing at his home track this weekend where he will jump from barrier 3 with apprentice jockey Triston Moodley in the saddle.

"He should get a perfect run from that draw," Waldron said.

"Triston knows him well after his last run, so there won’t be many instructions. He knows how to get the job done.

"He has been in great form since his last start, so there is no reason why he can’t win again.

"It was great to see him take that step up and win in open company. It shows he is well and truly up to that level.

"He has got a better record at 1400m than he does at 1200m, so I am really looking forward to seeing him at that trip."

Waldron said he may be tempted to start Brave Spirit in next month’s listed Hazlett Stakes over 1400m if he performs up to expectations this weekend.

"He is up in the ratings now so if he did happen to win, or be competitive, and comes through the run well, he could possibly go to the Hazlett," he said.

"At the same time, he has done a good job for us this time around so we could put him away and wait again.

"We will take it one run at a time and be grateful that he has already done what he has done."

Waldron is also looking forward to stablemate Mawkeb making her New Zealand debut in race 5 over 1200m.

The daughter of Deep Field came into his care while he was in Australia and following a good spell she will make her first appearance for the stable this weekend.

"She is a long time between runs," Waldron said.

"We got her just before we left Australia. She has a fair bit of wear and tear, so she needed a good break, which we gave her, and she has had a slow, easy build-up and is doing everything right.

"She is a very good wet-tracker, so any kind of rain that we get between now and the weekend will be of real benefit for her.

"She is more of a 1400m to a miler-type horse, so as long as she is hitting the line it will be a pass mark.

"She is going in without a jumpout and almost 12 months between runs, so she will well and truly improve from the run.

"She is classy and she looks well placed back in 65 grade, but there are certainly no expectations."

Waldron will also be represented by group 3 performer Let Fly in the Skevingtons Waikouaiti Cup (2200m).

"She was OK in a very oddly run race last time," he said.

"It looks like we should get a better run from the good draw (2).

"Up in open company is not really ideal and Mayor Of Norwood is a good horse, so he will be hard to beat, even with the weight (61kg).

"It is a pretty even bunch around him so we are looking forward to hopefully seeing a bit more from her this time." — LOVERACING.NZ News Desk