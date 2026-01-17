Tomlinson makes most of her chance

Kerryn Tomlinson seized her opportunity to produce winning results with Empire City in the group 3 Southern Lights Trot.

The reinswoman produced a pinpoint steer at Ascot Park on Thursday to send the Phil Williamson-trained mare back into the winner’s circle for the first time since September of 2024.

With all but one of the field for the feature trained by Williamsons, there were drives up for grabs, and Tomlinson was rewarded for her work with the family.

And she made sure she did not waste her opportunity when Williamson and owners Peter and Janet Argus put their faith in her.

"I got the call from Bev [Williamson], so I have to thank Phil, Bev and the Arguses for giving me the chance to drive her," Tomlinson said.

"Every victory is good, but it just felt so good to do as much work as I did at the start and have that extra kick at the end."

"Driving a horse like Empire City, you just know that she’s good and you can feel it too."

Empire City settled fourth early in Thursday’s feature before Tomlinson decided to take control of the race, wrestling the lead away from the favourite Princess Sadie and Matthew Williamson.

Though taking a trail behind Jimmy Carter was not in her initial plans, it did play to Empire City’s biggest strength — her speed.

"Matt was the one to beat, doing my form before the race," Tomlinson said.

"If I could try to get in front of him — he knows my horse is a pretty good horse and wouldn’t be a bad one to follow.

"I ended up handing up to Jimmy Carter — as much as I didn’t really want to, I did.

"But she went great, she is so fast. She kept coming and when I truly asked her, she was great."

Empire City produced a determined bid along the inner to score by half a length over Princess Sadie, who chased hard in the home straight.

It is not hard to see why the now 5yr-old is such a determined type on the track.

Those who dare to get too close to Empire City can pay the price.

Even her trainer is not out of bounds for the strong-willed mare, Williamson on the receiving end of her front teeth earlier in the week.

"She has every right to be a bit grumpy, a horse as good as her," Tomlinson said.

"They say a lot of the best mares are like this and she definitely has some of that fight on the track too, and I definitely felt that today."

Tomlinson’s win with Empire City completed a winning double in the sulky, following her win in Thursday’s opener with the Chris Gerken-trained veteran Hazer.