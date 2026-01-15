Princess Sadie one to beat from handicaps

Matthew Williamson. Photo: ODT files

The group 3 Pryde’s Easifeed Southern Lights Trot is coming along at the perfect time for Princess Sadie.

The Oamaru mare is set to start favourite for the Northern Southland Trotting Club feature at Ascot Park today due to her front-line handicap.

Earlier in her career, punters may not have been keen to take up short odds on Princess Sadie in a 2700m group race.

While she was known as a speedster when she competed with plenty of merit in top-class age-group events, a lot has changed since then for the Matthew Williamson-trained mare.

"She has definitely got stronger as she has got older, but also I think she’s probably going as well now as she ever has," Williamson said.

"Probably the last couple of months or six weeks or so, she just seems to be thriving."

As well as her continued progression, a creditable fourth behind top-liners Mr Love and Muscle Mountain shows 2700m is nothing to fear for Princess Sadie.

"She went a good race in the David Moss Stakes, so the distance isn’t a worry.

"That was a harder field too. That is not to say this race will be easy.

‘‘With the small field, it will be tactical, and on their best day you could say just about any horse could win it."

Princess Sadie’s front-line handicap gives her a 15m head-start over her key rivals and the Southern Lights second favourite, Hidden Talent.

Trained by Williamson’s brother, Nathan, Hidden Talent made a surprise error at her previous start on grass at Cromwell after her nice second at the recent Harness 5000.

Known as something of a speed demon herself, today’s small field of six runners looks to play into the 7-year-old’s

hands.

Usually driven with one last shot, Hidden Talent has the speed to be rounding up her rivals late.

Williamson has a full book of 10 drives at Northern Southland’s twilight meeting.

While few of his chances look like clear-cut favourites, he combines with plenty of strong each-way chances.

"The Greek Freak looks a nice chance. He’s got the manners now and it looks like another suitable race for him.

"Anita Mary would be another nice each-way chance.

"Rise Up N Dance would be too even from the wider draw.

"If he can bring his manners, Mister would be another handy hope — he went quite good at Cromwell."

Williamson also links up with Shergar, Jordan Anne and Southside Of Heaven, who all look top-four hopes.

Kairaki Vegas and Pacific Arc look to be the reinsman’s rougher chances.