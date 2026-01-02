Chance to start your year on a lucrative note

Racing journalist Jonny Turner has a freakish tipping record at Omakau and he has found five horses for punters to follow at the popular meeting again this year.

TURN N BURN

Race 3

This filly looks to hold a key tactical advantage over her key rivals.

Every year it is vital horses race close to the pace at Omakau as getting too far back can be disastrous.

Draws are an essential part of the equation, barrier 2 looking a perfect spot for Turn N Burn.

While key rival Cinderella Franco has also drawn well in barrier 3, Turn N Burn holds a clear advantage.

If Turn N Burn can hold the lead it could prove too much of a task for Cinderella Franco to come from behind her or outside her to beat her.

SONOFAMISTERY

Race 4

He’s simply better than his rivals and it is going to take a big slice of bad luck for him to get beaten.

Sonofamistery’s luck is surely due to turn after he had to be pulled up at his last start at Ascot Park due to a gear malfunction.

The 3-year-old was impressive in his prior outing at Addington, running to an easy win.

At $1.14 he’s no win betting proposition but Sonofamistery’s race is part of the early quaddie, and there are trifectas and first4s to consider.

HE AINT FAKIN

Race 8

This pacer-turned-trotter has traversed Australasia to have his first-standing start at Omakau.

While the newcomer to the trotting gait brings all the right form, he hasn’t seen the standing-start tapes once in his 51 starts.

It is certainly something for punters to ponder and it would be bold to think he is going to ping away quickly and settle right up on the pace.

But there is one man that tips the scales of probability into the positive — the old master Phil Williamson.

Knowing Phil, he’s put the time into teaching He Aint Fakin the standing start ropes and will have him prepped to make a safe getaway if circumstances allow.

While some of his rivals are handy types, the 8-year-old should take plenty of holding out if he trots safely.

ONE OVER DA LINE

Race 10

There aren’t the same concerns over One Over Da Line’s standing-start prowess, though there are some similarities between him and He Aint Fakin.

Both trotters are out to secure penalty-free wins for their junior drivers.

One clear advantage One Over Da Line has is that his driver Riley Harrison knows him well.

The trotter brings strong form in stronger company than he meets at Omakau and looks one of the stronger winning threats on the card

PALLADIUM

Race 12

He’s another whose winning price isn’t inspiring but that’s beyond punters’ control.

Palladium was excellent in his last-start second at Ascot Park among a quality field of 2-year-olds.

He hadn’t been sighted at the races since early October and that run is sure to have tightened him up for his Omakau mission.

In that October win, Palladium handled older horses in style suggesting that stepping out of age-group company and back in among hardy types won’t be a problem.

After being a touch unlucky in his last-start second, chances are he will be in front and out of trouble this time.