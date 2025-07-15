ABs coach hints at fresh faces for final France test

Fabian Holland's high workload during the first two tests could see the Highlanders lock rotated out for the final match against the French. Photo: Getty Images

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan has hinted at changes to the team for Saturday's final test against France. Head coach Scott Robertson had vowed before the series started that he would use all 33 of his initial squad, and with the attrition rate high already, his hand may be forced anyway.

"I think it's an opportunity to have a look at a few, there's been some older players that haven't had a crack," said Ryan today at a wet team training in Hamilton.

"They've trained extremely well and done their job setting up the test team that's had the opportunity on Saturday. So I think that that gives us an opportunity to have at a look a few and trust that our whole squad of who we pick can do a job. So we're excited by that."

The changes will likely give the team a very Chiefs-like feel, appropriate given that the game is in Hamilton. Hooker Brodie McAlister, midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown and loose forward Luke Jacobson are likely to rotate in. None of those players have featured so far, but the Chiefs connection might be extended with a recall of Quinn Tupaea and a start for Damian McKenzie.

Also, lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi may be in line for a test debut after injuries to Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa'i, and Fabian Holland's heavy workload in the first two matches. Ah Kuoi was brought in as an emergency replacement during the build up to the first test and has been with the squad ever since. Emoni Narawa was in the same boat, with the winger already starting a test and putting in a solid display in the 43-17 win in Wellington.

Halfback Noah Hotham and prop George Bower from the Crusaders are the other players to have not featured yet in the series.

Meanwhile, one player who will almost certainly back in the starting lineup is Sevu Reece. The winger's first test involvement ended after only a couple of minutes when he was forced from the field with an HIA, but says he is ready to go - which is just as well as the All Blacks have lost Caleb Clarke for up to eight weeks with an ankle injury.

"We've got an opportunity now to really put a statement that this is our 2025 season and that's how we're going to roll out, All Blacks 2025," said Reece, who said the team was preparing for anything from the unpredictable French team.

"Nothing to lose mindset like, you know, will we let's be expecting anything and everything from them. They'll throw everything at us. So we're preparing like it's the first test. We know how they play, they won't go away and will stick in there till the 80th minute."

The test at FMG Stadium Waikato is sold out, the third test in a row to achieve the feat. After this weekend the All Blacks will prepare for The Rugby Championship, where they start their campaign with two tests in Argentina.