ABs squad replenished ahead of second Boks test

All Black Caleb Clarke is tackled by South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe at Rugby Championship match in August last year. Photo: Getty Images

Luke Jacobson, Caleb Clarke and George Bell have joined the All Black squad as injury cover in preparation for this weekend's second test against the Springboks in Wellington.

Of the three, Clarke looks the most likely to be involved at Sky Stadium, with coach Scott Robertson confirming today that Emoni Narawa is doubtful after picking up a rib injury that forced him from the field in Saturday night's 24-17 win at Auckland's Eden Park.

Robertson also confirmed that halfback Noah Hotham is available for selection this weekend - finally some good news in the banged-up halfback group.

"(He) comes back into the picture as an option, which is good to have a couple going the other way," said Robertson at the team's training base at NZCIS in Trentham today.

"Cam (Roigard) is tracking well but he won't be ready for this weekend."

That means Finlay Christie will be playing again after a steady performance, however Hotham's route back into the team isn't quite as straightforward, given the emergence of Kyle Preston.

Meanwhile, Robertson said that the emotion of the long-awaited test against the Springboks at Eden Park - their first visit since 2013 - needs to be ridden into the second meeting.

"You're up here, you've got to get back up here," he said in reference to the level the All Blacks need to reach.

"What's it going to take for us? What are those drivers that get you there? And you've got to be there on Saturday. That's the key thing, the timing of it. How are you emotionally connected to this game? You know, it's a sold-out crowd, Wellingtonians are going to be having long lunches, they're going to be walking into The Cake Tin expecting another performance from us, just as we will have ourselves."

Robertson was caught unaware that Rassie Erasmus will name his Springbok side tonight, however said that the decision was "outstanding" from his South African counterpart.

"I can't talk about what was happening in those (Springbok) meetings and the reaction to it. But he's definitely got a strong will and obviously he thinks that's best for the Springbok team."

The All Blacks are not following suit, with their team naming on Thursdays a steadfast tradition. However, other than the hookers and halfbacks it is unlikely that Robertson will change much, given what the team produced on the weekend.

"We're really pleased. I think the players that have come in have performed, you have a project over a four year period, and you've got to win and learn.

"I think the results we've had this year, a lot of the guys that have come in have performed, whatever the scores are. And it's a testament to the environment and how you set people up to make their step up."

All Blacks v Springboks

Kick-off: 7.05pm Saturday, September 13

Sky Stadium, Wellington