ACL injury sidelines Nareki for rest of season

Otago winger Jona Nareki. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Otago winger Jona Nareki has been ruled out for the remainder of the National Provincial season.

The outside back injured his right knee during the 26-19 win against Southland at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday.

Otago Rugby Football Union general manger Richard Kinley said a scan revealed the 23-year-old has injured his anterior cruciate ligament and he will not play any further part in the campaign.

‘‘He has injured his ACL and it is unknown whether he will need surgery yet or not,’’ Kinley said.

First five Josh Ioane and experienced prop Josh Hohneck are also set for a stint on the sideline.

Ioane picked up a head knock in the game against Southalnd and Hohneck limped off with a calf strain.