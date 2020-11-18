Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Alaimalo moving south to Highlanders

    Photo: Getty Images
    Former Chiefs outside back Solomon Alaimalo has signed with the Highlanders.

    The 24-year-old has signed a three-year deal, the team announced today.

    Big and fast, Alaimalo is a damaging player with ball in hand and scored 21 tries in his 44 matches for the Chiefs.

    He has missed the Mitre 10 Cup this year with a shoulder injury suffered during the Super Rugby season.

    Alaimalo was excited at the prospect of moving south.

    "The Highlanders play an attractive brand of rugby and of course playing under the roof tend to makes the game a bit faster and the outside backs tend to see plenty of the ball, all of that suits me fine," he said.

    "I enjoyed every minute of my time with the Chiefs but im looking forward to this opportunity down south to compete and add value where I can."

