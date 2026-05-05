Card-fest as NZ U85kg win Sri Lanka series

The New Zealand under-85kg team in training session before the game. Photo: Johnny Hendrikus/NZ Rugby

Despite being dealt a full hand of cards, the New Zealand under-85kg side beat Sri Lanka 25-10 in Kandy on Sunday.

While they remain unbeaten in the two-match series, after winning the first match 27-16, and retain the Sir Graham Henry Trophy, the series was much closer than last year, with the Tuskers showing more physicality.

The New Zealanders were reduced to 13 at one point and had to pull out a gutsy defensive effort.

Earlier, the home side took a stunning early lead that caused the passionate capacity crowd at Nittawela Stadium to erupt.

After winning an early penalty, they earned a penalty try after their lineout drive was brought down and Oli Dunn-Parrant was sent to the sin bin.

Lock Jack Laity barged over to level, while Jarred Percival knocked over two penalties to give New Zealand a 13-7 lead at halftime.

Prop Tom Rowland was well rewarded for an outstanding all-round game when he drove over for a lineout drive try straight after the break. That made the score 18-7 before a run of yellow cards stunted momentum.

Percival and Lahiru Thilakaratne were carded, meaning wing Pieter Swarts had to move into first five for New Zealand. Thenunka Nanayakara knocked over the penalty to cut the lead to eight points, but not long after came the moment of the match.

Francis Morrison, who only joined the New Zealand team last Monday, found himself on the end of a wide cut out ball from Swarts. Morrison then went on a sidestep spree, beating nine defenders to dive over next to the posts.

Frazer Harrison was carded for repeated team infringements, then Chad Crenfeldt-Smith was carded for a deliberate knock-on.

Crenfeldt-Smith’s luck got even worse after he returned, with a tackle slipping high and leaving White no choice but to brandish a second yellow and send the replacement back from the field.

While the crowd kept its voice to the very end, the final stages were one of frustration for a Sri Lankan side that had all the possession and territory but could not manage to get past some brave defence. - Jamie Wall

NZ v Sri Lanka U85kg

The scores

New Zealand 25

Jack Laity, Tom Rowland, Francis Morrison tries; Jarred Percival 2 pen, con; Pieter Swarts con

Sri Lanka 10

Penalty try; Thenunka Nanayakara pen

Halftime New Zealand 13-7