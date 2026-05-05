Baby Blacks fail to retain under-20 title

Logan Platt, of New Zealand, attempts to charge down a kick by Argentina’s Juan Preumayr during an Under-20 Rugby Championship match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, South Africa, yesterday. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

New Zealand’s chance of a threepeat in the Under-20 Rugby Championship has been squandered after Argentina snatched a historic win yesterday.

Argentina beat the Baby Blacks 25-17 for the first time at the under-20 grade in the second game of the championship in South Africa.

Meanwhile, the Baby Boks wrapped up the title after dispatching Australia 56-17 yesterday, adding to their world title from 2025.

It is South Africa’s first rugby championship title, after the competition was introduced three years ago.

Spurred on by passionate Baby Pumas supporters, Argentina worked hard for their well-deserved victory at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

They put their bodies on the line making 51 more tackles than the Baby Blacks and showed their dominance at the lineout, securing 18 of their 20 throws.

They produced a strong first half, controlling 60% of the possession and 70% of the territory.

The Baby Blacks hardly touched the ball in the opening quarter and after having an earlier try scratched, Argentina broke through in the 16th minute.

After a strong counter ruck, halfback Juan Preumayr went down the blindside and found first five Federico Serpa, who scampered away to expose the Baby Blacks’ lack of numbers outside.

It took half an hour for New Zealand to enter Argentina’s 22. Canterbury blindside Finn McLeod burst through several tackles but was held up over the line by Ordiz Yujnovsky.

Kobe Brownlee produced a hearty display and his break a minute later resulted in Haki Wiseman scoring.

The Baby Blacks were down to 14 when lock Jake Frost was carded for persistent team infringements — and things went from bad to worse when Argentina were awarded a penalty try from a lineout drive and Otago prop Ethan Webber was sent to the bin.

Playing with 13 did not deter the Baby Blacks, who produced their best passage before halftime when winger JD Van Der Westhuizen scored for his side to trail 15-12 at halftime.

Luciano Avaca sprinted away for an intercept try to extend Argentina’s lead.

In the 70th minute, Argentina won a scrum penalty in New Zealand’s territory. Argentina’s forwards rolled up their sleeves and a gap eventually opened for replacement outside back Ramon Fernandez Miranda in the right corner.

A quick tap by Wiseman stretched Argentina, and McLeod trampled over the last defender to dot down in the corner, making the score 25-17 with six minutes remaining.

Micah Fale busted out from kick-off, linked with Logan Williams, who in turn supplied Boston Krone. Caught by fullback Simon Pfister 5m out, Krone was calm, and Wiseman was on hand to run over the line.

But that was expunged when the TMO determined an obstruction call before the Fale break.

New Zealand now meet South Africa in a dead rubber on Monday (NZ time). — Allied Media

U20 Rugby Champs

The scores

Argentina 25

Penalty try, Federico Serpa, Luciano Avaca, Ramon Fernandez Miranda tries; Serpa pen.

New Zealand 17

Haki Wiseman, JD Van Der Westhuizen, Finn McLeod tries; Cohen Norrie con

Halftime Argentina 15-12