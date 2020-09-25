Bledisloe Cup game times moved

Otago and Southland will have to get out of bed early next month for a couple of Mitre 10 Cup games.

New Zealand Rugby announced yesterday it had moved the kick-off times for the two Sunday Bledisloe Cup games to 4pm from 3.30pm.

The All Blacks are set to take on the Wallabies in Wellington on October 11 and then a week later in Auckland. If Auckland is still at Alert Level 2, the match will be transferred to Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Tickets for the game in Wellington will go on sale next Thursday.

NZR general manager professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said the change would give fans a little extra time to get to a television to watch the match after other Sunday commitments and similarly, in Australia there was a desire to push it a little later to capture a larger television audience.

The earlier Bledisloe Cup kick-off times also mean some adjusted dates and kick-off times for Mitre 10 Cup and Farah Palmer Cup matches.

Southland is due to take on Northland in Whangarei on October 11. The game was set to be played with a 4.35pm kick-off but this has changed to 1.15pm.

Otago is set to host Counties-Manukau on October 18, starting at 2.05pm, but this has been moved to 1.15pm.

Tickets to the Eden Park test will go on sale on October 5, pending Government confirmation Auckland will move to Alert Level 1.

The Mitre 10 Cup usually has three games played on Sundays but on these two weekends, one game had been shifted to Saturday from Sunday.

Auckland is scheduled to play Waikato in a Farah Palmer Cup game as a curtain raiser to the Bledisloe Cup test in Auckland.



