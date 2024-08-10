Argentina shock All Blacks at start of Rugby Championship

Pablo Matera of Argentina and Sevu Reece of New Zealand compete for the ball during the test match between the All Blacks and Argentina at Sky Stadium in Wellington tonight. Photo: Getty Images

Argentina stunned New Zealand with a 38-30 win away in Wellington tonight as they outscored the All Blacks four tries to three in a dramatic setback to the hosts’ defence of their Rugby Championship title.

It was only a third ever win for the Pumas over New Zealand in 38 meetings as the adventurous spirit of the Argentines prevailed against a ragged-looking All Blacks, who were uncharacteristically error prone.

The lead changed several times before Argentina prevailed in an exciting encounter that was in stark contrast to New Zealand’s one sided 44-6 win over the Pumas when they last met in the World Cup semi-final in Paris last October.

Argentina’s tries came from Lucio Cinti, Mateo Carreras, Franco Molina and a poignantly decisive try for the 39-year-old Agustin Creevy.