Aumua off the couch and back for the Canes

Asafo Aumua on the charge during a Super Rugby Pacific against the Chiefs last year. Photo: Getty Images

Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua is sick of watching rugby.

Sidelined since late last year, the All Blacks front rower makes his return to Super Rugby Pacific on Friday night when the Hurricanes take on the Highlanders at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Aumua has been named on the bench alongside All Blacks prop Tyrel Lomax, with the pair's inclusion a major boost for a Hurricanes side languishing in last place in the standings with just one win from four games.

The 27-year-old can't wait to get stuck in after a longer than expected recovery from a foot and calf injury.

"Been a bit slow. Had a few hiccups along the way with other little niggles around my foot and leg. So, yeah, I've been frustrated watching rugby.

"Probably the most rugby I've watched. I've watched every game, every weekend so far."

The Hurricanes have made a poor start to the season, but Aumua is confident they are not far away from finding the winning formula.

"It has been pretty tough for the boys. I think it's more on just executing those high pressure moments. Had a few of them so far and we haven't really nailed them.

"But I feel like we've had a good week this week. A few old dogs back in the team."

He returns via the bench rather than starting - but it won't change his approach.

"Nothing too different. Just probably a bit more energy coming on. Bring a bit of noise and a bit of physicality. I can't wait."

Aumua is one of the Wellington based team's four co-captains, but concedes he has found it hard to help while sidelined and would much rather lead through his actions on the field.

"It feels it's a bit difficult sometimes trying to speak when you're not playing and you want to motivate the boys, but you don't know what they're feeling out there to what I'm seeing at home on the couch eating chips, but I try where I can to keep the boys up."

While he knows the Hurricanes need to start winning, Aumua isn't overly concerned by their position heading into round five.

"I don't really care, to be honest. It's the same thing every year. Some of the top teams started off at the bottom last year but made their way up.

"It's more around the middle and back end of the season. That's where we really need to hone in and nail those moments."

After a strong 2024, Aumua is highly motivated to continue that form in Super Rugby and retain his place in the All Blacks.

"I sort of still feel like I'm on that roller coaster at the moment. Finished on a good high last year and now I just want to get back into it."

That quest starts off the bench for the Hurricanes tomorrow night.

Highlanders v Hurricanes

Kick-off: 7:05pm, Friday

Forsyth Barr Stadium

The teams

Highlanders: Sam Gilbert, Caleb Tangitau, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai (captain), Jona Nareki, Taine Robinson, Nathan Hastie, Nikora Broughton, Sean Withy, TK Howden, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Saula Ma’u, Jack Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Soane Vikena, Josh Bartlett, Sefo Kautai, Will Stodart, Veveni Lasaqa, James Arscott, Ajay Faleafaga, Jake Te Hiwi.

Hurricanes: Ruben Love, Ngatungane Punivai, Bailyn Sullivan, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Kini Naholo, Harry Godfrey, Cam Roigard, Peter Lakai, Du’Plessis Kirifi (co-captain), Brad Shields (co-captain), Zach Gallagher, Caleb Delany, Tevita Mafileo, Jacob Devery, Xavier Numia.

Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Tyrel Lomax, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brayden Iose, Jordi Viljoen, Riley Hohepa, Fatafehi Fineanganofo.