Bekhuis poised to make 144th appearance for Stags

Veteran Southland lock Josh Bekhuis enjoys some time with family and friends at Rugby Park in Invercargill, which has been renamed Bekhuis Park for the week in honour of his long service for the Stags. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Josh Bekhuis will move to the top of the ledger tomorrow.

The veteran Southland lock will make his 144th appearance for the province when the Stags host North Harbour in Invercargill.

He edges past long-serving hooker and friend Jason Rutledge as the most-capped Southland player.

Rugby Park will be renamed Bekhuis Park in his honour. It is a lot to digest.

"It is sort of a milestone that crept up on me," he said.

"When I came back [to New Zealand] at 36, I was just happy to put on the jersey again. Three seasons later I’ve reached the milestone.

"It is an honour to match Jason Rutledge because we played 73 games together, I think. A lot of my time in the jersey was beside him."

They were hip-to-head in the scrum and formed a tight link at lineout time as well.

"It is going to be a great occasion at the weekend to play that extra game."

It might also be his last time in the maroon jersey. The 38-year-old has indicated retirement might not be too far away.

"I have not made a formal decision but [retirement] is definitely on the cards. But I want to go out there and give it all this weekend."

Bekhuis, who works as a regional development officer for Rugby Southland, put his longevity down to a passion for the game, a desire to compete and careful preparation.

He made his debut in 2006 against North Otago at Rugby Park and, during his 18-year career, Bekhuis has achieved some other notable milestones, including being a two-time Ranfurly Shield winner and captaining the Stags.

He made history earlier this season as the most-capped player in NPC, surpassing Hawke’s Bay hooker Ash Dixon.

Southland cannot always count on support from their neighbours in the north. But Otago will swing in behind them this weekend.

They need the Stags to beat North Harbour if they are going to have a shot at the playoffs.