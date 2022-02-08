Bubbling up

REPORT/PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Chiefs players Sam Cane (left) and Quinn Tupaea arrive at Queenstown Airport yesterday afternoon where their side, along with five other New Zealand-based Super Rugby Pacific teams, will be based for the next month.

The Chiefs arrived on a charter flight with new team Moana Pasifika yesterday, while the Otago Daily Times understands the Hurricanes and Blues arrived in the resort on Sunday night.

The Crusaders and Highlanders bused in over the weekend.

The competition proper gets under way on February 18 when Moana Pasifika plays the Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

All night games are being played in Dunedin, while Queenstown is set to host three day games at the Queenstown Recreation Ground, the first on February 27, between the Blues and Hurricanes.