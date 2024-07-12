Battle of the ages on the cards

Excelsior's Matia Qiolevu on the ball PHOTO: YAMMIE MCKENZIE PHOTOGRAPHY

It all comes down to this. Valley and Excelsior will meet in the Citizens Shield final tomorrow in what is sure to be a battle for the ages to cap off a tight North Otago season.

Both teams have led the competition for most of the season and it is fitting they meet again in a repeat of last year’s final.

Valley were victorious on that day, beating Blues 26-23 in the dying minutes of the game.

But this season the scores have swung both ways. Blues had their game of the season in round one to win 41-7, Valley came back 26-21 in round two, and Blues edged the Weston side 26-22 in the first week of the playoffs.

That means Blues have had a week off in preparation for the final at Whitestone Contracting Stadium, while Valley fought off Kurow 21-18 in last week’s semifinal to advance.

Valley co-coach Barry Matthews looked forward to lining up for another final.

"It’s always great to be in a final and try and go back-to-back after winning it last year," Matthews said.

"It’s been a great club competition. Probably any one of the six teams up until the last couple of rounds could have made the top four."

Valley come into the final arguably the more experienced side, having been in six of the past eight finals.

They just worked well as a team, had a good culture and battled away to get results, Matthews said.

It would be a good test against Excelsior, in fine form.

"They’ve got some big X-factor players and they’ve carried on their form from last year where they made the final and were probably unlucky to lose, really, in the end."

Excelsior coach Jason Forrest said last year’s result had not been talked about in camp, as they were a new team from that final.

Blues last won the Citizens Shield in 1997, and getting another shot at the title this year was special.

"They don’t come around like that all that often," Forrest said.

"Hugely exciting for the group, for the club and for all our supporters."

The club worked hard on just enjoying their rugby and creating an environment where players wanted to "go to work and go to war for each other".

"It’s going to be a close final. It’s going to be a good final.

"Finals footy — anything can happen. You’ve just got to take your opportunities on the day."

Athletic Marist and Kurow will play each other in the president’s grade final as a curtain-raiser at 12.45pm.

The Citizens Shield final kicks off at 2.30pm.