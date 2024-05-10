Blues aiming for first win

The Invercargill Blues in 2019 when they last won the Galbraith shield. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Round seven of the Southland premier club competition should produce three hard-fought games this weekend.

Invercargill Blues are aiming for their first win of the season when they take on Marist at Miller St, Star and the Eastern Northern Barbarians are set for a bruising encounter at Waverly Park, and Woodlands have the firepower to topple defending champions Pirates Old Boys.

Woodlands are on the rise after their wins over Marist last week and the Barbarians the previous week.

The club have been boosted in recent weeks by the return of inside backs Liam Howley and Colin McKay, and by having the youngsters in the forward pack settle into their work behind the experienced front row.

Coach Richard Jones said teenage blindside flanker Justin Shaw had been finding his feet in the senior grade.

"He is adjusting to the size of players and has been strong on edge for us. He impressed in the lineout and used his range of skills to score a nice try last week."

Shaw is one of five teenagers in the Woodlands pack. The majority are fresh out of Southland Boys’ High School and come with a strong rugby grounding.

Winger Sione Baker is in fine form and improves Woodlands’ chances on their home ground against the Hawks.

Star and the Eastern Northern Barbarians should combine for an interesting game.

The Barbarians had put in a couple of disappointing performances before beating the Pirates Old Boys Hawks last week.

The Baabaas have mastered the penalty punt to the corner, lineout take and drive over the line.

Their scrum, led by prop Morgan Mitchell, dominated and even earned a penalty to help beat the previously unbeaten Hawks 19-17.

Barbarians centre Angus Simmers made his first appearance of the season last week. Simmers will see what he is up against for Southland selection when he faces off with Star’s new centre, Johnny Vaili, tomorrow.

Former All Blacks captain Buck Shelford promises to be an entertaining guest speaker when Blues celebrate their 150th jubilee at King’s Birthday Weekend.

- By John Langford