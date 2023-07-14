Clean sweep on cards

Valley halfback Jake Matthews spins the ball out of the back of the ruck during the semifinal against Excelsior. PHOTO: YAMMIE MCKENZIE PHOTOGRAPHY

Valley is one chapter away from a fairy tale ending.

But Excelsior will be doing its very best to spoil Valley’s chances when the two meet in the Citizens Shield final at Whitestone Contracting Stadium tomorrow.

Finals are always a special occasion, but this one has a little extra.

Valley is on the cusp of completing a unbeaten season, having won 11 games on the trot and returning to the final after making the playoffs last year.

Blues have made a welcome return to the playoff picture this year and are lining up for their first final since 2015, when they lost to Old Boys.

They are also aiming to win their first Citizens Shield since 1997 — now the longest drought in North Otago rugby.

Valley has been the benchmark all season, even with a fairly lean squad, leaving players to rack up some big minutes.

It has been bolstered by experienced workhorses in Cameron Rowland, Jake Greenslade, Sam Sturgess and the return of Meli Kolinisau this season.

Jake Matthews has also controlled the Weston side’s tempo from halfback, while Ben Paton and Isaac Clunie have been solid. Winger Asesela Ravuvu is expected to return for the final.

It has been an impressive season from the club and winning the shield would top it off.

There is further incentive with midfielder Matt Vocea bringing up his 100th game for Valley.

Blues head into the final after beating Old Boys 28-26 last week in a lifeline game to make the final.

They plateaued at the end of the round robin, but last week’s game put that to bed with Blues proving they can run in some classy tries, keep it close when needed and muscle up in the set piece.

Josh Phipps has been the general at fullback for Blues, Matia Qiolevu has been a revelation in his first year for the club and Tyron Davies controlled his side from first five last week.

Captain Mat Duff has been instrumental in leading the team to the final and young Petero Tuisiga has been dynamic.

Old Boys will play Union in the presidents grade final as a curtain-raiser.