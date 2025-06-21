Dunedin premier rugby round 13 wrap-up

University dispatched Zingari-Richmond 71-14 at Logan Park today. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Taieri toppled Dunedin 20-0 at Peter Johnstone Park today in what was a top-of-the-table-clash.

The Eels led 20-0 at halftime.

The second half was an arm wrestle with neither team able to score.

The win saw Taieri leapfrog Dunedin at the top of the standings.

Southern beat Green Island 31-15 at Bathgate Park to consolidate their spot in the top six.

Kaikorai first five Ben Miller kicked four penalties to help his side secure a crucial 24-20 win against Harbour at Watson Park.

The other match was a one-sided affair. University dispatched Zingari-Richmond 71-14.

It was not a particularly polished display but it was an important win for University who sit one point outside the playoff spots.