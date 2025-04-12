Dunedin premier rugby third round wrap-up

Taieri replacement back Jak Morton scored late to help the Eels edge University 29-28 in a topsy-turvy game at Logan Park this afternoon.

Taieri looked in complete control at halftime.

They led 17-8. They were more organised on defence and their execution on attack was superior.

But University came roaring back midway through the second spell. The breeze picked up and they exploited it nicely.

Tries to winger Aaron McMurray and midfielder Mac Harris, and some excellent goal-kicking from Highlanders first five Taine Robinson, saw them open up a 28-17 lead.

The game looked done.

But hard-working Highlanders loosie Michael Loft finished off a nice team try out wide for Taieri to set up a tense finish.

The visitors then broke down the left and Morton stayed in support to score the winner.

In the other games, Kaikorai snuck a 27-24 win against Dunedin at Bishopscourt.

Harbour was too strong for Zingari-Richmond at Watson Park, winning 41-12.

And Green Island prevailed 59-20 against Alhambra-Union at the North Ground.