Eyes centre: midfield the hot zone

Marist No 8 Ben Fotheringham closes in on Pirates Old Boys prop JJ Fisher during the Southland premier club rugby game in Invercargill on Saturday. PHOTO: DEBBIE FAHEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Southland club rugby followers will witness some intriguing battles in the midfield in the Galbraith Shield Competition tomorrow.

Pirates Old Boys will host Woodlands in round four at Surrey Park.

Pirates Old Boys have earned three convincing wins to start their season.

Second-five Napo Seru and centre Jaye Thompson form the most dangerous attacking duo in the division. Seru has used his bulk and size to punch holes through defences, while Thompson is widely considered the best player in the competition over the past four years.

Woodlands second five Fletcher Morgan has been one of the standout players during the first three rounds.

Morgan spent time with the Highlanders Bravehearts team during the preseason and has been scoring multiple tries and kicking goals since joining Woodlands.

Morgan has the ability to play multiple positions in the backline and last year earned selection in the New Zealand Heartland XV after representing Thames Valley.

Woodlands regulars Jahn Stodart and Tauasosi Tuimavave have been solid in the No 13 jersey in recent years.

Woodlands coach Richard Jones was happy with the 27-23 win over Star last week but noted that it was far from a clinical performance.

Star are back at home ground Waverly Park tomorrow to take on Invercargill Blues.

New Star second five Sam Mustchin was a standout performer last week. Mustchin is a former Crusaders under-18 player, and recently finished with the Highlanders under-20 campaign.

Mustchin scored a try against Woodlands and proved to be a worthy goal kicker. Centre Fale Iosefa also scored a try and had a big game in defence.

Blues also have a quality midfield. Skilful second five Sione Kaufononga is the team’s vice-captain, while Kelepi Holi and Jay Naquanivalu are the biggest and most powerful centres in the competition.

The Eastern Northern Barbarians will start favourites in Gore against Marist.

Teenaged second five Crenshaw Conroy gained some confidence from breaking through the defence on multiple occasions in the win over Blues last week. Centre Angus Simmers was a Stags squad member last year.

The Barbarians have been progressing each week and will field close to their full strength team.

Marist midfielders Mike Moodie, Sam Hogan and Will Murray will be up for the test.

Tomorrow is club day at Edendale. The Wallis and Speight’s shields will both be up for grabs when the senior team take on the Vikings in the division one competition.