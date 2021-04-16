Home is close for University

Taieri prop Tom Hill evades the tackle of University’s Ricky Jackson during a premier game at Logan Park on Saturday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

University is looking forward to playing at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow.

It is always an occasion and it feels very much like a home ground, except it is not home. Home is across the road at University of Otago Oval.

And the club has not played a premier game at the venue since 2019.

It stepped aside last year so upgrades could be carried out in time for the ICC Women’s World Cup.

That tournament was initially scheduled for early this year but had to be pushed back to March-April 2022 due to Covid-19.

But all going well University could be back playing on its beloved Oval in time for its round five game against Alhambra-Union on May 8.

Typically, the club would not get to play at the venue until June when the grass on the wicket block has recovered.

But University Rugby Football Club chairman Paul Hessian hopes it will happen much earlier.

‘‘My understanding is they are top-dressing it and will nurture it over the next few weeks and it should be ready much earlier than what it normally is,’’ Hessian said.

‘‘They have said to us end of April early-May. But we are not holding them to it because that would be significantly earlier.

‘‘We just need to be flexible with them.’’

University forfeited its right to play at venue last year in support of the Women’s World Cup but is eager to return.

But playing Harbour at Forsyth Barr Stadium tomorrow was a pretty decent consolation.

The last time the two teams met at Forsyth Barr Stadium it was in the 2018 premier final.

The teams battled to a 30-30 draw and had to share the title.

Harbour posted a 26-22 win against Southern during the opening round last weekend.

The Hawks have recruited well during the off season. They have signed a trio of Wellington club players, including exciting winger Viliame Fine who impressed in his debut for the club.

He has played sevens for Tonga and looks a real find.

University had a loss first-up but showed glimpses of its potential. Taieri drilled a late penalty to win a tense match 27-24.

But Josh Timu produced a strong performance in the midfield, loose forwards Josh Hill and Louis Magalogo were busy and hooker Ricky Jackson shone.

Kaikorai produced a dominant performance to sweep aside Dunedin by 20 points.

It hosts Southern, which struggled up front against Harbour but stayed in the contest with some clever tactical kicking.

The Taieri faithful will be hoping the Eels’ luck holds out. They are at home to Dunedin and the Challenge Shield is on the line.

Perennial battler Zingari-Richmond had a bye in the first round and will get its season under way with a home fixture against Green Island, which beat Alhambra-Union 24-15 last weekend.