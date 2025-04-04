Kicking king in last match

Maniototo prop Tom Paton has team-mate Hayden Becker in support as he charges at Cromwell defender Stefan Blakeborough during the Central Otago premier club game at Anderson Park in Cromwell on Saturday. PHOTO: RICHARD JONES

Tomorrow marks a significant day for Central Otago club rugby champions Upper Clutha because their goalkicking superstar Brady Kingan is making his last appearance, against Cromwell at Anderson Park, before moving to Australia.

A first five who is equally proficient at halfback, Kingan has scored 459 points for Upper Clutha across five seasons, including a massive haul of 169 points last season when, remarkably, he was responsible for every single conversion and penalty goal his side achieved in their 14 outings.

A surveyor, Kingan and his partner are relocating to the Sunshine Coast, where no doubt he will be snapped up by a local club.

Upper Clutha coach Alex Dickson said Kingan would be missed.

"He’s handled our goalkicking magnificently over the past several seasons, including a fabulous penalty goal from wide out to win the White Horse Trophy against Cromwell back in 2022."

Upper Clutha go to Cromwell with two convincing victories behind them, over Maniototo and Arrowtown, while Cromwell languish near the bottom of the table after two defeats at the expense of Alexandra and Maniototo.

Cromwell manager Russell Decke said he could recall the last occasion his team started the season with two losses but he admitted it would be at least a decade ago.

"Our forwards are going well, and our scrum is strong, but there’s plenty of room for improvement along the backline."

Upper Clutha could be challenged up front as three locks including captain Lachlan Garrick are unavailable.

The champions have also, sadly, lost the promising Fergus Read for the season, after he broke his ankle playing against Arrowtown.

Arrowtown have experienced dramatic highs and lows in their two opening contests, overwhelming Matakanui Combined 66-15 at home before succumbing to Upper Clutha 45-12 at Wanaka.

Coach Jackson Wallace is delighted his team is back home, against Alexandra, at Jack Reid Park, which he wanted to remain a "fortress" like it had in the past.

He is hoping the weather fines up so his backline, which features plenty of speedsters, can operate at maximum efficiency.

Arrowtown have lost their past three outings against Alexandra, who came crashing down against Wakatipu last weekend.

Buoyed by their success at home last Saturday, Wakatipu travel to Omakau to take on Matakanui Combined, who have not won since 2023.

It would be a major upset if Matakanui Combined succeeded.

Maniototo, handsome winners over Cromwell last weekend, have the bye.