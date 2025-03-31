Magpies take advantage of off-beat Uni

Southern 50

University 27

Southern stormed to a 50-27 win over University at Logan Park on Saturday to retain the VG Cavanagh Memorial Trophy in the opening round of the Dunedin division 1 competition.

Fullback Levi Emery and left winger Josh Buchan nabbed two tries apiece.

No 8 Konrad Toleafoa made some bruising runs and lock Corban Agar charged the ball down twice to set up two further tries.

Tackling appeared pretty much optional for the home team. And so did catching the ball.

The students turned in a performance more worthy of a preseason hitout. They dropped a lot of pill.

It was not all bad, though. They defended stoutly for about 30 minutes and made the most of little scraps of possession to open up a 10-0 lead.

Southern roared back to lead 24-10 at halftime.

Emery scored either side of halftime, which opened up a 21-point lead.

University hooker Ricky Jackson crashed over to close the gap. But Agar charged the ball down and Southern hooker Bede Dodd-Edgar finished off.

The Magpies ran in two late tries to crack 50.

Buchan was superb in his first game back following a long injury break.

First five Wyndham Patuawa was solid right up until he forgot to use his arms in the tackle and copped two yellow cards.

Paul Tupa’i made some clever touches in the midfield.

For University, No 8 Lanson Randell carried strongly, fullback Aaron McMurray was elusive and prop Steve Salelea put in a solid shift. — Adrian Seconi

Taieri 23

Kaikorai 22

Taieri first five Cameron Millar drilled three penalties and two conversions to help his side edge Kaikorai 23-22.

As the score suggests, there was not much in it.

The battle of the lightweight packs was pretty much even.

Kaikorai fluffed a couple of lineouts, though, and one was in a prime attacking position.

Southern’s Paul Tupa’i slips past University wing Finlay Hagen to score during their premier club rugby match at Logan Park on Saturday. Photos: Gerard O'Brien

Neither side was able to shunt the other very far in the scrum. It was a stalemate up front.

Kaikorai looked more threatening in the backs. Experienced first five Ben Miller and fullback Charlie Breen made some telling runs.

Taieri lock Benjamin Strowger-Turnock and blindside flanker Caine Taylor put in strong performances. Prop Jack Sexton had a fine game as well.

The game was tied 10-10 at halftime.

Taieri scored to lead 17-10 and Millar stretched the lead to 10 points with a penalty.

Kaikorai rallied. Captain Lucas Casey got over and Miller drilled the conversion to cut the gap to three points.

Miller added another penalty to help the Eels get a bit more clear air.

Kaikorai scored late but could not land the conversion to snatch the win. They did snaffle a bonus point for a close loss which may prove valuable in the playoff calculations later in the year. — Adrian Seconi

Zingari-Richmond 61

Alhambra-Union 22

Zingari-Richmond fired an early warning shot with a convincing 61-22 win over Alhambra-Union side at the North Ground.

Hooker Tino Salanoa scored a hat-trick on debut and showed he will be a force to reckon with in the Colours jersey.

Lock Ratunui Latus and loose forwards Lawrence Leung-Wai and Tofatuimona Solia were impressive as well.

The foursome played a key role in keeping their side in the fight after an early onslaught from the home team.

AU led up until the 27th minute courtesy of some inventive back play.

Leading 32-17 at the break, Zingari-Richmond again succumbed to an early onslaught from Alhambra-Union when flying left wing Kobe Tuhakaraina scored his third try to bag a hat-trick on debut.

But after a bruising opening 10min in the second spell, the floodgates opened for Zingari-Richmond.

Midfielders Ben Fakava and Jonah Lowe proved a handful, while halfback Fionn McKenna was lively around the fringes and in support.

First five Tyree Manaia proved solid in defence and under the high ball.

Tuhakaraina was excellent for AU and lock Levi Turoa and loose forwards Zac Perrett and Sam McLean put in the hard yards. — Wayne Parsons

Green Island 21

Dunedin 8

Southern fullback Levi Emery beats the tackle of University wing Josh Dent to score.

Well, the season got under way in brilliant conditions at Kettle Park. It was a shame the game did not do it justice.

It was an error-filled affair, Dunedin the main offender and defending champions Green Island good enough to capitalise.

Dunedin missed touch on five occasions from penalties with some in attacking positions and this cost them dearly.

The handling from both sides was poor as the early season jitters kicked in.

There were a lot of penalties in the game and Dunedin lock Curtis Palmer collected two yellow cards, the second upgraded to red, thus Dunedin played over a quarter of the game with 14 men.

Dunedin dominated early and first five Cam Burgess banged over a penalty after 12 minutes to give them an early lead.

It took until the 28th minute with Dunedin down to 14 when GI got some momentum in the 22 and made the numbers count, putting winger Nico Bowering over for the converted try to lead 7-3 at the break.

Early in the second half, Dunedin forced a 5m lineout from a penalty and hooker Fatai Koloi burrowed over to give them a one point lead.

GI forced a turnover from sloppy Dunedin play a few minutes later and they surged into their 22 off a Ronan Dynes (8) run and from the next ruck hooker Heath MacEwan crashed over to restore the lead at 14-8.

The game’s best back, Samuel Nemec-Vial, then finished off a 60m sweeping movement to seal the game.

The game was called off 10 minutes later when Dynes landed awkwardly in a tackle, breaking his leg. He then had to wait on the ground in agony for an hour and 20 minutes for an ambulance to arrive.

It was an eerie sight as his team kept vigil with him.

For GI, Dynes was their best forward, ably supported by fiery flanker Amos Roddick.

Dan Smart was tidy at halfback and Nemec-Vial was extremely dangerous at the back.

For Dunedin, Koloi was solid up front and flanker Max Ratcliffe was at his constructive best.

Veteran midfielder Gene Te Amo was their best back. — Paul Dwyer

Round 1

The scores

Southern 50 (Josh Buchan 2, Levi Emery 2, Paul Tupa’i, Bede Dodd-Edgar, Konrad Toleafoa tries; Patuawa 5 con, pen, Buchan con), University 27 (Ricky Jackson 2, Aaron McMurray, Couper Killick tries; Rico Muliaina con, pen, Brad Campbell con). Halftime: Southern 24-10.

Taieri 23 (Oscar Anderson, Morgan Jones tries: Cameron Millar 2 con, 3 pen), Kaikorai 22 (Orlando Tuhega-Vaitupu, Lucas Casey, Rota Lafita tries; Ben Miller 2 con, pen). Halftime: 10-10.

Zingari-Richmond 61 (Tino Salanoa 3, Jonah Lowe 2, Tofatuimoana Solia, Jerome Buckley-Fa’aitoa, Ratunui Latus, Fionn McKenna, Conner Newlands tries; Tyree Manaia 4 con, pen), Alhambra-Union 22 (Kobe Tuhakaraina 3 tries; William Thode 2 con, pen). Halftime: Zingari 32-17.

Green Island 21 (Nico Bowering, Heath MacEwan, Samuel Nemec-Vial tries; Liam Barron 3 con) Dunedin 8 (Fatai Koloa try. Cam Burgess penalty). Halftime: Green Island 7-3.