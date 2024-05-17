Semi final picture shapes up

The Southern Region season hits the halfway mark, and four teams have cemented themselves in the semifinal picture.

Every side is still in with a chance, but the top four are playing at a higher level than the chasing pack at the moment.

Crescent are on top of the ladder by a single point thanks to their emphatic win at Outram over West Taieri last weekend.

Crescent’s win was built on belief and structure, with all their leaders having strong performances.

The brutal game did take its toll on some players; numerous Crescent soldiers picked up niggles and knocks which might mean they are rested this weekend.

Crescent head to Lawrence to do battle for the Miners Cup. Lawrence are coming off a two-week break and will be refreshed and ready.

Clutha are sitting in second spot on the ladder courtesy of a superior points difference, which has them above West Taieri despite the same overall points total.

Clutha were too strong in the second half against Clinton last weekend as they romped home with a bonus point.

They head to Clydevale to do battle with Clutha Valley this weekend in a top four contest that should be worth the price of admission.

Valley got the job done at Swamp Hen Park last weekend after being behind at halftime.

Valley sit comfortably in fourth spot after a bonus-point win took them a single point behind their opposition.

West Taieri were beaten for the first time this season last weekend at home.

They are still deep in the top four though, and will need to keep the foot on the throat. The defending champions head to Owaka this weekend with a bonus point win expected.

Owaka will have other ideas, however, after showing their worth for large patches against top-four opposition last weekend.

Clinton host Toko in a bottom-of-the-table clash on their club day at Clinton. Points are needed by both sides to avoid the curse of ninth spot.

- By Francis Parker