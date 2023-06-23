Uni trying to find path to top 6

University No 8 Aaron Withy passes the ball along the line, while Southern midfielder Paul Tupai closes in on defence, during a Dunedin premier game at the University Oval earlier this month. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Three into two won’t go.

The Dunedin premier club playoffs are approaching fast and University is running out of runway.

University (21 points) is sitting just outside the top six, and has the further disadvantage of having just two games left to lift its points total.

The students are battling for the final playoff berth with Green Island (24) and Harbour (22), which both have three round-robin games remaining.

The top four is all sorted.

Kaikorai (47), Dunedin (39), Taieri (39) and Southern (37) are through to the playoffs regardless.

The bottom two look fixed as well. Alhambra-Union (4) is out of contention, while Zingari-Richmond (9) could sneak into the top six if it wins its remaining three games, collects some bonus points and has some other results go its way.

That scenario seems as likely as Michael Wood declaring his shareholding interests in a timely manner.

That just leaves University as the only team that can realistically move up into the top six.

The students will travel to the North Ground tomorrow to play Alhambra-Union.

The Broncos have had an enormously challenging season. They have lost all nine games — some of them by rather large margins, including a 76-8 loss to University in round one.

University should be good for a bonus-point win again. It has a bye the following week then plays Harbour in the final round.

The Hawks host Zingari-Richmond tomorrow and Alhambra-Union next weekend. Both those games are on home turf at Watson Park.

If Harbour can secure bonus-point wins in both, it will lock in a playoff berth regardless of the outcome of its game against University on July 8.

If not, that game against University in the final round could be for the coveted sixth playoff spot.

Green Island’s 24-17 win over Southern last weekend has helped ease the pressure on the Grizzlies.

They have a tough game against Dunedin at Kettle Park tomorrow. But they have winnable games against Zingari-Richmond and Alhambra-Union to complete the round-robin phase.

In the other game this weekend, Southern will host Taieri in a replay of last year’s final.

Kaikorai has the bye this weekend.