Co-captains named by Highlanders

The Highlanders have gone for a team approach and a couple of intriguing characters to provide their on-field leadership this season.

They announced yesterday that No. 8 Hugh Renton and winger Timoci Tavatavanawai would be co-captains when the season kicks off in just 24 days.

It echoes the bold call Jamie Joseph, reinstalled this year as head coach, made in 2014 when he went for Nasi Manu and Ben Smith as co-captains.

That decision was followed a year later by a championship, if anyone believes in omens.

A new Highlanders captain had to be found following the decision of star flanker Billy Harmon to continue his career in Japan.

Harmon did a season and a-half as a solo captain before being joined in a co-leadership role by prop Ethan de Groot.

The fact de Groot is not one half of the new leadership team is perhaps interesting, though it may be more of a case of Joseph wanting his sole All Black to focus simply on playing duties than a reflection on his unsuitability for the job.

Southland captain and locked-in Highlanders starting openside flanker Sean Withy was likely the other strong contender for the job.

The men who have got the nod provide an interesting combination.

Renton, 28, is an impressive character who was in spectacular form in 2023 and the early rounds of 2024 before suffering a serious injury.

When fit and firing, he is as good a No. 8 as any in Super Rugby.

He also has some skin in the game — he has been a Highlander since 2021 — and is rated highly for his work ethic and tactical nous.

The fascinating appointment is that of Tavatavanawai, popularly known as Jim.

He has but one season for the Highlanders under his belt, after two with Moana Pasifika, but the impact he made was immense.

The burly Fijian-born winger offered plenty of pace and power on the flanks — his 54 defenders beaten mark was fifth-best in the competition — and he was a revelation on defence.

Tavatavanawai, who will turn 27 on February 14, the day of the Highlanders’ opening game, was an absolute monster at the breakdown, winning 11 turnovers, more than most loose forwards.

He appears to be an engaging character who will also provide a totemic figure for the many Pasifika players in the Highlanders.

Joseph expressed his confidence in the leadership duo, and their ability to share the responsibility and workload of leadership.

"Jim and Hugh embody the qualities we are looking for in our leaders — passion, commitment, and the ability to inspire others with their actions or words," Joseph said in a statement.

"They both bring unique strengths to the table, and I believe they will complement each other well as co-captains. I’m excited to see them lead the team through what promises to be an exciting season."

The new captains will be supported by a leadership group.

"Leadership is a collective thing and this team has already clearly indicated among themselves which direction they all want to head this season," Joseph said.

"Our leadership group will have the joint responsibility of helping Jim and Hugh uphold the standards of performance and integrity of the team on and off the field."

Both Tavatavanawai and Renton said in a statement they were excited and honoured to be named co-captains.

"It’s a real privilege for me to be asked to lead this team with Hugh," Tavatavanawai said.

"I am looking forward to contributing to the team’s growth and success in any way I can, and working closely with my co-captain, team-mates and the coaches."

Renton said he was "very humbled" to be offered the leadership role and was looking forward to the responsibility.

Highlanders captains

Through the years

1996: John Leslie

1997-2003: Taine Randell

2004-06: Anton Oliver

2007: Josh Blackie

2008: Craig Newby

2009-10: Jimmy Cowan

2011-12: Jamie Mackintosh

2013: Andrew Hore

2014-15: Ben Smith & Nasi Manu

2016: Ben Smith & Shane Christie

2017-18: Ben Smith & Ash Dixon

2019: Ben Smith & Luke Whitelock

2020: James Lentjes

2021: Aaron Smith & Ash Dixon

2022: Aaron Smith

2023: Billy Harmon

2024: Billy Harmon (later joined by Ethan de Groot)

