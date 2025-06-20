Valley holding pole position

Maheno first five Lachie Kingan shifts the ball with Toby Growcott in support. PHOTO: YAMMIE MCKENZIE PHOTOGRAPHY

One team know exactly where they stand next week.

The others can all still do a little shuffling after tomorrow's final round robin results in the North Otago premier club competition.

The top four are already locked in as Valley, Excelsior, Athletic Marist and Old Boys.

But Old Boys are the only team that know their fate

and will remain in fourth spot for the Citizens Shield playoffs.

They are on 24 points, and even if they secure a bonus-point win this weekend, they will not be able to move up the ladder.

Old Boys were the unlucky ones last season when they missed out on the playoffs through a three-way tie for the final two playoff spots.

Valley head into the final round in pole position.

They have recorded eight wins and just one loss this season, and sit on top at 37 points.

But Blues and Athies will be hoping to snaffle as many points as they can to edge their way up the table.

Blues are second with a record of seven wins and two losses for 34 points, while Athies are third with six wins and three losses for 33 points.

Maheno and Kurow are out of the hunt for the playoffs this season, but they can still have a say in where they finish — and where those in the playoff picture end up.

Both country clubs have recorded just one win this season but Maheno are in fifth place on 11 points, having accrued seven bonus points.

Kurow have four bonus points and sit on eight points overall at the bottom of the table.

Athies got home 28-27 against Old Boys in an enthralling encounter last weekend, Blues had a big 61-34 win over Maheno, and Valley ran away 44-11 against Kurow.

All eyes will be on Blues v Old Boys tomorrow, which shapes as the clash of the round, refereed by Jackson Henshaw, who is part of the national referee performance squad and has been an assistant in Super Rugby Pacific.

Athies will make the trip up the Waitaki Valley to meet Kurow, and Maheno will host Valley.