Coaches announced as provinces await draw

Otago and Southland have plenty of experience in their coaching groups. Now they are just waiting for details of the competition to emerge.

Southland yesterday revealed its coaching team for the Mitre 10 Cup. Jason Kawau and David Hall are joining new coach Dale MacLeod.

MacLeod was appointed Southland coach before Christmas and has now brought his two assistants into the fold.

Kawau returns for a fourth season while Hall moves up from being academy manager.

MacLeod was looking forward to the knowledge and passion both Kawau and Hall would bring.

“For us it’s about creating a pathway for not only our Stags, but our wider training squad and academy boys.

‘‘Having Jase and David on board is exciting. We understand how each other works and work well together,’’ MacLeod said.

MacLeod had wanted a fulltime assistant coach and at least one part-time assistant coach to be from Southland.

‘‘While we are about developing Southland into a competitive Mitre 10 Cup side, it’s also key to develop local coaches who can pass on their knowledge to our next generation.”

Kawau has played more than 50 games for Southland and also turned out for the Hurricanes and Highlanders and played in Japan.

Hall has played 108 games for Southland as a hooker and loose forward and been the union’s academy coach for the past four years.

He has been involved with the New Zealand Colts for the past four years.

MacLeod and Hall have started with preparations and player signings, with Jason Kawau joining next month for entirety of the season.

Otago would be coached by Tom Donnelly, assisted by Ryan Martin and Lee Allan.

Ben Herring coached the team last year. He left to tour the United States but is back in New Zealand now.

Martin will be the attack coach while Allan will look after defence. Both were involved with the Otago side last year.

Donnelly will look after the set piece and the overall game plan.

The side will have a new strength and conditioning coach. Karl Bloxham has moved on and left the union last week. He has been replaced by academy trainer Ewan Brumwell.

Shayne O’Connor will return as manager of the Otago side.

All that is needed now is a confirmed draw.

Work is still going on between New Zealand Rugby and the national players’ association over a pay deal and no indication has been given when this will conclude.

The competition was set to start on September 11 and all 14 unions had indicated they were keen to be involved.

The draw was likely to have the same order of games but might change the days the games will take place over the weekend. It will depend on the flight schedule which is evolving.