Drive to be better makes No 9 tick

Otago Highlanders assistant coach Dave Dillon. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Dave Dillon is a fan just like any other in the stands.

The Highlanders assistant coach has consistently been in awe this season, his first with the team, at how club great Aaron Smith goes about his business.

Dillon hopes this will be a special week and the team can send its immortal halfback out with a win over the Reds on Friday night.

"First and foremost, he’s one of if not the greatest player in Highlanders history," he said yesterday.

"He’s just a good man, and he means the world to us, so it’s a really special week."

Dillon joined the Highlanders as defence coach after a long stint in Japan.

Being around Smith every day had given him a valuable insight into what made the halfback tick.

"I think with someone like that, it’s just his drive to be better every day.

"That’s probably the biggest thing I’ve noticed, and to bring other people along with that journey and that mindset.

"You can talk about his accolades and all he’s done and how special he is, but he has the same bone-deep preparation every week, and that’s ultimately his point of difference."

Dillon has also enjoyed getting to know Smith the man.

The All Blacks great was a shining example to younger players in the team.

"Anyone that knows Nuggie knows that his feet are firmly on the ground.

"He loves this team. He sets high standards and he’s a pretty positive example of what a professional is about, day in and day out.

"He’s so approachable. He wants other players to be better, and he loves that competition."

There was little other Highlanders news to discuss yesterday.

Locks Josh Dickson and Will Tucker are still being monitored after missing the win over the Rebels with head knocks.