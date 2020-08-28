AU, Southern to vie for last top 6 spot

The Wrap

Dunedin was too fast out wide for Southern and grabbed the five points and jumped into third to make it safe while Southern is in a head-to-head shootout with AU to make the Dunedin premier club playoffs next weekend.

Kaik somehow held on against the Fijian flyers from AU up at the High Veldt. Kaik is sitting pretty in second, while AU is hanging by a thread.

In the battle of the dreaded wooden spoon, GI got it done in injury time over a desperately unlucky Zingers outfit and it probably keeps the dinner utensil for another year.

Varsity confirmed a spot in the six with a “hot water bottle” of a drop kick from Taylor Haugh to beat Harbour in the dying seconds.

So what does it mean?

It’s either AU or Southern. If Southern beats Kaik this weekend or if AU loses to Harbour, Southern is in. For AU to make the six it needs to beat Harbour with Southern losing. Big advantage Southern, but best of British to both teams.

Defcon 1

Are the prem metro clubs about to go to war with the ORFU? The Council of Rugby Clubs which now runs club rugby in Dunedin — made up of the nine metro clubs plus Eastern, Pirates, West Taieri, Brighton, the referees and junior rugby — has had a very strained relationship with ORFU for the past 12 months, to put it mildly.

Communication is basically non-existent and this was brought to a head yesterday morning.

The prem clubs were expecting an Otago squad of 28 players to be named. But without any warning 37 were named and as of yesterday afternoon none of the 37 are allowed to play rugby in the final round of the competition tomorrow.

Which is fantastic when teams are trying to make the top six. Mark my words, this won’t end here! Henry Kissinger couldn’t sort out this mess – more soon.

Finals

Provided we have any players left, finals day is scheduled for September 19 at the Greenhouse. It kicks off with the under-13 final at 10.45am, then the prem 2 final at noon, prem colts final at 1.45pm and the prem final at 3.45pm.

But that’s not all — across the road at Logan Park at noon is the junior colts final plus the under-11 and under-12 finals.

It promises to be a spectacular day of rugby. It’s a $10 donation to get in and all profits go directly back to “Grassroots Rugby”. Kids and life members from all clubs get in free. We’ll have other junior games being played involving teams from clubs not represented in the big games. The ODT slab is being turned into a massive clubrooms for everyone to enjoy. We need YOU there and want a crowd of 5000 plus – no excuses get along and if you don’t have a great time you may already be dead!

Congratulations

Massive congratulations to all the winners of comps in Otago and Southland so far. Woodlands, West Taieri, Varsity Women, Cromwell and Valley in the North. It’s been a short season, but in the main successful and as the astute rugby scribe I am I picked them all very early in the season (apart from Valley). Enjoy your summer off you all deserve it.

Other grades

The top six in prem colts, with Dunedin ,Varsity, Southern, Taieri, Kaik and Harbour making it – but too close to call. In prem 2s, GI, Dunedin and Taieri make the four with a scrap for last spot. In junior colts only one team missed out on the top 6 – really! Looks to be Kaik and Dunedin in the final, which is a safe bet as they make up 60% of the teams.

This weekend

Destroyed Josh Hill the Varsity lock with a draw and still lead the middle rowers by 10 heading into the business end. Up against Keegan Anderson from Zingers this weekend, so surely I get it done and extend the lead. Southern (12-) is desperate and will get up over Super Club Kaik, which is decimated by Otago taking its leading players. The Sharks (12-) have lost three leading players but should get the points at the Toolbox over the Spannerheads. The Eels (13+) at home will be too strong for Zingers to confirm the Gallaway. Harbour (13+), unfortunately, will be too strong for a decimated AU side on the back of Otago defections and it will be the big loser in this farcical unavailability decision.

- Paul Dwyer is chairman of the Council of Rugby Clubs.