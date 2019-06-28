Challenging season for Nafatali

Zingari-Richmond No8 Chris Bell peels off the back of a scrum during a premier match against Alhambra-Union at the North Ground last month. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Karina Nafatali has made her share of mistakes.

And there is plenty she would do differently next time.

But the Zingari-Richmond coach has enjoyed her rookie season with the premier side and is keen to return next year despite the campaign not going as well as she had hoped.

"The season has definitely been challenging," she said.

"In all honesty, we weren't too sure how we were going to perform as a team. But we started with a hiss and a roar in the first game but it just then became a challenge."

The Colours have three games remaining and are anchored at the bottom of the competition table.

They were dispatched 80-0 by a quality University side last weekend - their heaviest loss of the season.

But the campaign started so promisingly. Zingari beat Dunedin 24-21 in its opening game but that has been the only win the side has achieved so far.

Injuries have taken their toll and the club also struggles to attract the top players.

But the former Otago Spirit loose forward, who is believed to be the first female to coach a premier rugby team in Dunedin, has not been discouraged.

"I've got notes on what I would do differently in 2020," she said.

"We're not going to get there in a year and we've identified things that we know we could do better, so you'd want to be able to follow that through for a second year at least.

"They are still discussions we need to have with the club and they may want something different."

Nafatali said her gender had not been an issue and people were actually going out of their way to help her.

"The reception at the club has been great. It has been incredibly positive from the committee right down to the boys.

"But not just in our club. All the other teams that we have played have been supportive as well.

"The advice has come from people like Phil Young and Deano [Dean Moeahu]. They've told me stories about when they first started and their challenging times.

"They've told me to hang in there and offered their help."

Nafatali said there was always frustration when the results were not going as hoped.

"But I don't feel I'm coming up against any barriers because I'm female. If anything, I find the boys are quite respectful and perhaps too quiet."

She hopes they will perhaps challenge her more once they become more comfortable with her coaching style.

Zingari will play Dunedin at Montecillo tomorrow. It is an opportunity to post a second win.

Harbour is hosting Kaikorai in what shapes as the match of the round. University will look to build on its momentum with a win against Southern at Bathgate Park, and Green Island will be chasing a good win against Alhambra-Union.