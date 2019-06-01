Saturday, 1 June 2019

Harbour stay top, Taieri move into third

    By Adrian Seconi
    1. Sport
    2. Rugby
    3. Dunedin Premier

    Harbour and Southern battle it out in the rain at Bathgate Park this afternoon. Photo: Linda...
    Harbour and Southern battle it out in the rain at Bathgate Park this afternoon. Photo: Linda Robertson
    Harbour made a statement in the mud at Bathgate Park this afternoon.

    It brushed aside Southern 39-0 to further cement its spot at the top of the table.

    The conditions did not make for great rugby but Hawks fullback Mone Palu and centre Aleki Morris grabbed a braced of tries each.

    Taieri was equally impressive in its 28-12 win against Kaikorai at Peter Johnstone Park. It has leapfrogged its opponent into third place.

    Green Island prevailed 29-10 in an uninspiring encounter with Zingari-Richmond at Miller Park.

    It remains in second place, while University was too good for Dunedin, winning 29-7 at Kettle Park. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg