Harbour stay top, Taieri move into third

Harbour and Southern battle it out in the rain at Bathgate Park this afternoon. Photo: Linda Robertson

Harbour made a statement in the mud at Bathgate Park this afternoon.

It brushed aside Southern 39-0 to further cement its spot at the top of the table.

The conditions did not make for great rugby but Hawks fullback Mone Palu and centre Aleki Morris grabbed a braced of tries each.

Taieri was equally impressive in its 28-12 win against Kaikorai at Peter Johnstone Park. It has leapfrogged its opponent into third place.

Green Island prevailed 29-10 in an uninspiring encounter with Zingari-Richmond at Miller Park.

It remains in second place, while University was too good for Dunedin, winning 29-7 at Kettle Park.