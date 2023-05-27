Fakatava keeps Highlanders in the hunt

Halfback Aaron Smith, in his final home game for the Highlanders, clears the ball from a ruck against the Reds at Forsyth Barr Stadium last night. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Folau Fakatava kept the Highlanders’ playoff hopes alive and sent his great mate out with a massive smile on his face last night.

Fakatava sent Aaron Smith, playing his last home game, into raptures on the bench when the reserve halfback scored a last-minute try to seal a thrilling 35-30 win over the Reds.

Spotting some room on the blindside, Fakatava scorched to the line to grab a win that raised the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium and kept the Highlanders’ playoff hopes alive.

It was a massive moment, literally and symbolically, as Smith watched on after a record 184 caps for his beloved club.

While Fakatava was the late hero, the story of the game was Jona Nareki.

The Highlanders winger was simply immense, showing all his spark and sizzle with the ball and also producing some remarkable defence when the Reds threatened most.

A special night for the Highlanders’ favourite son started in the worst possible fashion for the home team.

The Reds, seemingly quite enjoying the relatively mild Dunedin night, came racing out of the tunnel with two converted tries inside the first 10 minutes.

The first was relatively uncomplicated — the Reds, on their first visit into the attacking zone, sent burly flanker Liam Wright straight at Smith and the result was inevitable, though Wright had to leave the field with an injury straight away.

But the second try from the visitors? Wow. Whooshka. Bazinga. And, as Justin Marshall might say, boomfah.

It was a 95m stunner, probably the best try seen at Forsyth Barr Stadium this year.

From a lineout on their own 5m, the Reds broke out through galloping No8 Harry Wilson, who threw a wicked dummy before the ball eventually got to replacement flanker Jake Upfield for a sublime score.

Jona Nareki scores the Highlanders’ opening try, in the tackle of Reds winger Suliasi Vunivalu. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A 14-0 deficit seemed to wake the Highlanders up, at least.

No 1 weapon Nareki was the predictable spark, and after he had been pushed out just short of the line, he swiftly returned to run a lovely angle to score the home team’s opening try.

Just a few minutes later, the Highlanders got on level terms from an attacking scrum when in-form No8 Hugh Renton picked up and ran and proved unstoppable.

The Reds had some issues at scrum time but looked dangerous every time they neared the Highlanders’ 22m, and there was a compelling passage of play inside the final minutes when they attacked the line relentlessly.

It would have tested the best defence but the Highlanders proved up to the task, throwing themselves into the fray, while Nareki showed his physicality with two shuddering hits off the line.

Oddly, when the Reds did score again, right on the halftime whistle, it was all far too easy as winger Suliasi Vunivalu strolled through unopposed.

When Tom Lynagh pushed the lead to 10, and 13, the Highlanders needed to chase.

They did so quickly and efficiently, a lineout and a few simple phases followed by big prop Saula Ma’u charging over the line.

Heads up and blood pumping, the Highlanders sensed the comeback was on.

Mitch Hunt, who played well in the relatively unfamiliar fullback jersey, sparked it with a lovely gliding 50m, and a few phases later, replacement Connor Garden-Bachop stretched out to score a try that Sam Gilbert would convert for a 28-27 lead.

Back the relentless Reds came, but Highlanders first five Freddie Burns claimed a wonderful turnover and celebrated with gusto.

The Reds set up a thrilling finish and reclaimed the lead when Lynagh stroked through a 45m penalty.

Fakatava’s magic moment wrote the perfect ending for the great Smith.