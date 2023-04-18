Ferns contracted players announced

New Zealand has announced the 34 contracted players locked in for the Black Ferns as they set their sights on building toward the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

Super Rugby Aupiki standouts Grace Gago, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Layla Sae, Lucy Jenkins, Mererangi Paul and Rosie Kelly have secured their first fulltime Black Ferns contracts.

World Cup champions Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Kendra Reynolds, Sylvia Brunt and Santo Taumata have also picked up fulltime contracts for the first time.

"We have a balance of youth and experience among the group who we believe can take this team to another level, which is exciting for the future of the Black Ferns," coach Allan Bunting said.

"A number of players stood out in Super Rugby Aupiki and now have the opportunity to further their growth and do that at the next level.

"For this group, it is now time to refocus and look at what it really means to be a Black Fern, build off what was achieved, strive to be better on and off the field, and enjoy the journey."

Matatu prop Amy Rule will complete the Super W season in Australia before returning to the Black Ferns programme.

NZR is also working with popular winger Ruby Tui to confirm her availability to rejoin the squad later in the year.

Contracted players will train in regionalised hubs in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch, where they will receive technical, tactical and strength and conditioning programmes.

They will also have one day a week committed to personal development.

Black Ferns

Contracted players

Matatū: Alana Bremner, Amy Du Plessis, Amy Rule, Georgia Ponsonby, Grace Brooker, Grace Steinmetz, Kendra Reynolds, Pip Love, Renee Holmes, Rosie Kelly, Lucy Jenkins.

Blues: Ariana Bayler, Charmaine McMenamin, Grace Gago, Katelyn Vahaakolo, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Sylvia Brunt, Patricia Maliepo, Ruahei Demant, Maiakawanakaulani Roos.

Chiefs Manawa: Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Chelsea Bremner, Hazel Tubic, Kelsie Thwaites, Mererangi Paul, Santo Taumata, Tanya Kalounivale, Kennedy Simon, Luka Connor.

Hurricanes Poua: Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Krystal Murray, Layla Sae.

