New captain hopes to build on success

Greer Muir will juggle her final year of a building apprenticeship with captaining the Otago Spirit this season. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Greer Muir knows a thing or two about creating a good foundation.

Whether that is on the building site or the rugby field, Muir is never afraid to get stuck in.

She will be swapping one tool kit for another this weekend as she leads her troops out as captain of the Otago Spirit this season.

Muir, who is in her final year of a building apprenticeship with Naylor Love, debuted for the Spirit in 2011 and has long been a key leader — apart from a three-year absence after tearing her ACL and leaving Dunedin — in the Farah Palmer Cup Championship squad.

Having previously served as a co-captain, Muir is making the step up as captain this season, taking over from the long-serving Julia Gorinski, who has retired.

"It’s exciting. I just want to do it for the girls and I know that I can get the best out of them," Muir said.

"I don’t talk much at training, or in the games, but I’m more of a follow me sort of a leader."

The Otago Spirit’s season gets under way at home tomorrow against North Harbour Hibiscus, and after a solid preseason win against Canterbury — who play in the competition’s top tier Premiership — Muir knows her team is ready.

"I’ve never beaten Canterbury, so beating them in the preseason it’s a good omen for the season, I think.

"We’re ready to get stuck in."

The No 8 will be the experienced head in a new loose forward trio, with regular hooker Hannah Lithgow on the blindside and debutant Shakirah Stephens on the open.

The Spirit have struck a nice blend of youthful teenagers coming in to mix with the experienced heads this season.

They play an expansive style, which saw them finish as runners-up in the Championship final in 2024, and Muir expected the same from her team this season.

"We’re not the biggest team, everyone knows that, but this year we’re the fittest I think we’ve ever been.

"We’re going to just run teams around, and find space out wide, and let our outside backs score some awesome tries, hopefully."

Matt Direen has made the step up to head coach after a couple of years as assistant to Craig Sneddon, who is now an assistant with Canterbury, and Muir said the players related to Direen.

"What you see is what you get with him," Muir said.

"You know where you stand and that’s really good. I think in women’s rugby sometimes some coaches don’t know how to take girls, but he just treats us as normal humans and what he’s [brought] is awesome.

"I really enjoyed Snedds last year as well."

Five Spirit players are set to make their debut tomorrow; Stephens and starting winger Sasha Scott, with Australian prop Zoe Elliott and loose forward Sarah Jones — who have Super Rugby W and Super Rugby Aupiki experience — and back Pip Eason coming off the bench.

Regular halfback Georgia Cormick has made the shift to first five, with Abigail Paton returning from Canterbury to hold the No 9 jersey.

Naomi Sopoaga and Sheree Hume combine for an exciting midfield pair and Jamie Church is electric when given space.

Rebekah Wairau, Tegan Hollows and Eilis Doyle are also one of the most experienced front row combinations around as well, and provide stability in the forward pack.

Farah Palmer Cup



Tomorrow, 2.05pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium

Otago: Olivia Fowler, Sasha Scott, Naomi Sopoaga, Sheree Hume, Jamie Church, Georgia Cormick, Abigail Paton, Greer Muir, Shakirah Stephens, Hannah Lithgow, Ella Gomez, Leila Hill, Rebekah Wairau, Tegan Hollows, Eilis Doyle. Reserves: Lucy Cahill, Isla Pringle, Zoe Elliott, Kayley Johnson, Maddy Sullivan, Sarah Jones, Pip Eason, Mia Cochrane.

North Harbour: Ellie Harrison, Georgia Brierly, Ava-Lee Jericevich, Holly Williams, Ursola Eteru-Fuailefau, Ella Henderson, Hailey Beale, Armani Lam, Mari-lyn Connelly, Madisson Mata’fa, Margaret Uluiqalau-Wye, Danielle Hilton, Ciara O’Connor, Oceane Donelley, Rialani Onesemo-Tuilaepa. Reserves: Katelyn Hilton, Trinity Rika, Sharyn Toailoa, Lottie Collis, Aaliyah Nelson, Casey Richardson-Mould, Maia Gorst, Atlanta Hetariki.