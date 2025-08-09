SBHS coach hopes charges have saved best for final

Southland Boys coach Jason Dermody. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Southland Boys’ coach Jason Dermody has delivered his team a mild rebuke ahead of the Southern Schools Rugby Championship final in Invercargill today.

Southland Boys’ will host King’s in Invercargill and they will start as warm favourites.

They are chasing a third consecutive title and are unbeaten this season.

They pummelled John McGlashan 64-12 in the semifinal and have had two wins against King’s already this season.

But there is no chance of any complacency slipping into the camp as long as Dermody is in charge.

"I think everybody looks at our scores and says we're playing really well and have been successful," he said.

"I might be quite cynical, but I don't think we're playing that well at the moment, so hopefully our best game is on Saturday."

He is also wary of King’s, who he says are strong "right across the board".

"They've got a lot back from last year, so they've got a lot of experience.

‘People say we're the team to beat, but they've targeted this game for the last three years, so it's not going to be easy."

Southland Boys’ will lean on some heavy-hitters up front.

Hooker Luka Salesa has impressed his coach this season, and hard-working lock Mason Coulthard is another key figure in the tight five.

Openside Josh Cairns is an uncompromising defender and produces a quality performance each week.

But first five Jimmy Taylor is the star. He is the younger brother of Jack and Harry.

Jack plays for the Stags and the Highlanders in the front row, and Harry is on the side of the scrum for Otago.

Jimmy might just be the best of the three. He is certainly the best back.

He brings energy and is "always a key to our success", Dermody said.

Fullback Jack Brock has a massive left foot punt and is a steady presence at the back for Southland Boys’.

King’s have leaned on their scrum to establish a base, and prop Henry Hunter has been earmarked as a player with a bright future.

They have a very decent loose forward trio in Justin Talalima-Wineti, Montell Penese and Max Miller.

Fullback Lafa Tofigi is a reliable goal kicker.

Wily coach Dean Moeahu has got the team peaking at the right time.

They have produced two very impressive wins against Otago Boys’ in the last month that will give them confidence.

But Moeahu has said they will need to play mistake-free footy and take every opportunity that comes their way if they are going to upset Southland Boys’ in Invercargill and secure a place in the South Island final next weekend.

Perhaps the key to King’s success will be securing their lineout ball and nullifying the threat Taylor will present.

King’s last won the tournament in 2017, when it operated under a different guise and did not include Otago Boys’ or Southland Boys’.

There are three other finals in the Southern Schools Rugby Championship today.

Southland Boys’ 2nds will host Waitaki Boys’ in the division 2 final.

It is effectively the playoff for fifth and sixth. For Southland Boys’ to have two teams in the top six is a testament to the depth of talent at the school.

South Otago will host Mt Aspiring in the division 3 final in Balclutha, and Central Southland College has home ground advantage against King’s 2nd in the division 4 final.