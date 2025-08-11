New Christchurch stadium to host Super Round

Christchurch's One New Zealand Stadium will host Super Round in Super Rugby Pacific next year. Photo: Getty Images

Super Round is making a return and heading to the South Island.

Christchurch's new One New Zealand Stadium will host five Super Rugby Pacific matches across one weekend next year, as the entire competition descends on the South Island.

The round will encompass Anzac Day, being held from April 24 to 26, and is being touted as the first major event to be held at the new stadium.

A full draw is yet to be confirmed for the round.

The Crusaders will play on the Friday night against a yet-to-be-specified opponent. On Anzac Day the Hurricanes will face the Brumbies for the Captain Shout Cup, and the Blues play the Reds for the Sellars Dixon Medal.

There was not yet an indication of who the Highlanders would face.

Super Round was hosted in Melbourne from 2022 to 2024, but was not held this year after the demise of the Rebels.

It will be the first time the event has been held in New Zealand.

Colin Mansbridge, Crusaders CEO, said the franchise was proud to bring this event to their home base.

"This event is bigger than rugby, it’s a celebration of One New Zealand Stadium coming to life.

"I’m stoked the new stadium is going to host rugby, concerts and an amazing array of community events – but there’s no better way to kick it off than recognise the DNA of this region and start with Super Round hosted by Super Rugby Pacific and the very grateful Crusaders club."

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said the event was hugely exciting for the city.

"The opening event at One New Zealand Stadium will be a major milestone in the remarkable comeback story of our city and it is great to share that with our friends and neighbours from all across the country, Australia and the Pacific.

"We are really proud to be able to launch this amazing venue on behalf of Christchurch and know it will be a place where great memories are made."

One New Zealand Stadium is scheduled to be opened in April.

