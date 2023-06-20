Five from Highlanders in ABs XV

Billy Harmon. PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH

Five Highlanders — including a genuine bolter — could still be in the frame for All Blacks selection this year.

Just three players from the club were named in Ian Foster’s first national squad of the season on Sunday night.

Departing halfback Aaron Smith, rugged flanker Shannon Frizell and rising prop Ethan de Groot are all reasonably likely selections for the Rugby World Cup in France.

While others will be disappointed, a short tour to Japan for the grandly named All Blacks XV is a nice carrot, and an indication that the test squad is not far away.

It went almost completely under the radar but the announcement of the second-tier team had some interesting selections.

Highlanders captain Billy Harmon, arguably the best New Zealand openside flanker in Super Rugby this season, is joined by Otago and Crusaders No 8 Christian Lio-Willie in the loose forwards.

Folau Fakatava, seemingly usurped by Hurricanes sensation Cameron Roigard as one of Smith’s two back-ups, will hopefully get a chance to show his wares in Japan.

Highlanders prop Jermaine Ainsley, coming off his best season, could still find his way into a black jersey five years after playing three tests for the Wallabies.

The intriguing names, from a Highlanders point of view, are in the outside backs.

Jona Nareki is Fijian-born but has already played for New Zealand at under-20 and sevens level.

When fit, the electric winger is clearly good enough to play at the top level but he has plenty of classy players rated a nudge ahead of him at the moment.

The nice surprise is the recognition of Sam Gilbert’s development.

Gilbert has taken his time to fully impress as a classy Super Rugby player but he was excellent for the Highlanders — showing strength, smarts, versatility and wonderful goal-kicking — this season.

Veteran halfback Brad Weber, fringe All Blacks Stephen Perofeta and Asafo Aumua, and the returning Jack Goodhue highlight the squad, but there is no room for Moana Pasifika sensation Levi Aumua or out-of-favour Blues loosie Hoskins Sotutu.

The All Blacks XV play a Japan XV in Tokyo on July 8 and the Brave Blossoms in Kuamoto on July 15.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald, joining the All Blacks staff next year, is the coach.

All Blacks XV

The squad

Props: Jermaine Ainsley (Highlanders), Oli Jager (Crusaders), Tevita Mafileo (Hurricanes), Xavier Numia (Hurricanes), Aidan Ross (Chiefs).

Hookers: Asafo Aumua (Hurricanes), Ricky Riccitelli (Blues), Tyrone Thompson (Chiefs).

Locks: Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Chiefs), Quinten Strange (Crusaders), Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hurricanes).

Loose forwards: Billy Harmon (Highlanders), Akira Ioane (Blues), Du’Plessis Kirifi (Hurricanes), Christian Lio-Willie (Crusaders), Pita Gus Sowakula (Chiefs), Cameron Suafoa (Blues).

Halfbacks: Folau Fakatava (Highlanders), Brad Weber (Chiefs).

First fives: Brett Cameron (Hurricanes), Stephen Perofeta (Blues).

Midfielders: Jack Goodhue (Crusaders), Alex Nankivell (Chiefs), Billy Proctor (Hurricanes), Bailyn Sullivan (Hurricanes).

Outside backs: Sam Gilbert (Highlanders), AJ Lam (Blues), Ruben Love (Hurricanes), Etene Nanai-Seturo (Chiefs), Jona Nareki (Highlanders).