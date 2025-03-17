Gallant effort from Baby Landers but win eludes them

There was nothing wee about that performance from the Baby Landers.

The Highlanders under-20 showed plenty of heart and grit but came up empty-handed in their 48-45 loss to the Blues in their Super Rugby under-20 game in Taupo on Saturday.

It was an exciting encounter, packed with attacking flair — and 13 tries which could have gone either way.

The Highlanders opened when Gregor Rutledge snaffled the ball from the scrum and went down the short side.

He dished off to hooker Shaun Kempton, who flicked it back to Rutledge who scored under immense pressure.

Harlym Saunoa finished off a nice play for the Blues to lead 7-5.

But the Highlanders had something special up their sleeve.

Flanker Tom Devery started the break and kept it alive to halfback Dylan Pledger.

He popped the ball up off the ground to Kempton, who flung it out to winger Josh Augustine who darted away to score in the corner.

The Blues then charged forward with their rolling maul and finished through Sam Tuitupou.

But the Highlanders shower plenty of resolve.

Pledger sent his box kick 30m high and Kempton won the contest.

The ball was recycled to the left, second five Tayne Harvey bounced off several defenders, and passed to Pledger who finished it off.

Saunoa hit back for the Blues and Kyan Rangitutia scored to give the Highlanders a 24-21 lead.

Aio Keith scored to give the Blues a 26-24 lead at halftime.

Rico Simpson banged a penalty and then prop Sika Pole took off to score, extending the Blues lead 34-24.

Kempton tucked in the back of a rolling maul and looked certain to score.

But the Blues pulled the maul down and the Highlanders were awarded a penalty try to close the gap to three.

Pledger showed great intent and heads up play taking a quick tap to catch the Blues on the hop.

It went through several phases before Rangitutia score to give the Highlanders a 38-34 lead.

The Blues hit back again through Lotu Finau and the lead swung in favour of the Highlanders when Augustine scored.

The Blues hit back immediately thought Liam Sturm to regain the lead.

The Highlanders were held up with 90sec on the clock and the Blues held on to win.

The Baby Landers now play Moana Pasifika tomorrow.

Super Rugby U20

The scores

Blues 48

Harlym Saunoa 2, Sam Tuitupou, Aio Keith, Sika Pole, Lotu Finau, Liam Sturm tries; Rico Simpson 5 con, pen

Highlanders 45

Kyan Rangitutia 2, Josh Augustine 2, Gregor Rutledge, Dylan Pledger, penalty try, tries; Mika Muliania 4 con

Halftime: Blues 26-24.