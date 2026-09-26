The Black Ferns have suffered a heartbreaking 26-19 loss to the world champion Red Roses side at Twickenham this morning in the WXV clash.

In front of a huge crowd of more than 50,000, New Zealand led 12-7 at halftime before England stepped up a gear in the second half.

England regained the lead when Ellie Kildunne burst clear, and Jess Breach stretched their lead to 19-12 as they took advantage of a yellow card for Black Ferns prop Veisinia Mahutariki-Fakalelu for a high tackle on Marlie Packer.

Mererangi Paul crossed the line next as New Zealand rallied back to 19-19 with 10 minutes remaining.

But in the dying stages, England's Zoe Harrison intercepted a pass from Amy Du Plessis as New Zealand chose to run the ball from their own line in a final attempt to snatch victory.

Harrison pounced on the opportunity, crossing the line to score, before being mobbed by her England teammates.

The defeat was Whitney Hansen's first loss in charge of the Black Ferns.

"What an amazing effort out there today and after a short time of this new era of what we're putting together we showcased some amazing moments of rugby, Hansen told SkySport.

"It's tough always when we don't capitalise on those moments that are there. There were a few we needed to finish that we didn't, but incredibly proud of our courage.

"Particularly of Amy Du Plessis, we didn't want to go down as a draw, we knew we were going to fight to the death and I love that she threw that pass.

Black Ferns captain Georgia Ponsonby said the team left everything out on the field before ultimately succumbing to defeat, with England scoring four tries to New Zealand's three.

"It was a hell of a match, it was everything we hoped for and more," she said.