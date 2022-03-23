Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Highlanders amped for crowd support after Covid change

    By Andrew Marshall
    The Highlanders are expecting a big lift from their hometown support now that fans are allowed at this Saturday's match against the Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

    The Government today announced new restrictions for the traffic light system, including the removal of outdoor gathering limits at the current red light setting from 11.59pm on Friday.

    Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said the support from fans would be important for the team as it sought its first win of the season.

    "I think the home crowd makes a 10 point difference for every team and for our team probably more so than ever with the zoo behind us."

    He said the team at the stadium had worked fast to get ticket sales up and running after this afternoon's announcement.

    Highlanders fan and Otago Polytechnic student Nell Watherston (19) said she it was very exciting to be able to watch the team play in person, and the zoo would be ready to give the players a rousing welcome.

    "Especially those first year students, they will be out there in the zoo and it will just erupt."

