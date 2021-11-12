Friday, 12 November 2021

Highlanders lose Parkinson for season

    Highlanders lock Pari Pari Parkinson will miss next season. Photo: Getty Images
    The Highlanders have been dealt another injury blow ahead of their 2022 campaign.

    Pari Pari Parkinson has been ruled out for the season, after a multi-ligament rupture to his right knee during Tasman's NPC match against Wellington.

    The starting lock and Maori All Black is not expected to return to the field for 12 months.

    Highlanders Assistant Coach Clarke Dermody empathised with his player.

    "I feel for Pari. He has worked hard to get in to good shape after a couple of injury setbacks recently. His form for Tasman has been outstanding and he certainly looked set for a big season with us. We will work closely  with him during his rehab and make sure he comes back strong and ready to go in 2023."

    Parkinson joins an injury list which also includes flanker Billy Harmon and winger Jona Nareki.

