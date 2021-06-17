Highlanders name unchanged team for final

Jona Nareki has been included in the Highlanders line-up for the Super Rugby Trans Tasman final. Photo: Getty Images

An unchanged Highlanders line-up will take the field in Saturday's Super Rugby Trans-Tasman final.

Notably, winger Jona Nareki and lock Pari Pari Parkinson, who had both been under injury clouds, have been named in the team to face the Blues at Eden Park.

Meanwhile, hooker Ash Dixon will co-captain the side, alongside Aaron Smith, in his 100th match for the team.

The team has been in a good run of form and enters the final unbeaten in the Trans-Tasman competition.

It comes off a 33-12 win over the Brumbies in Canberra a week ago, the team having made the final courtesy of a better points differential than the Crusaders.

Highlanders team to play the Blues

Josh Ioane, Sio Tomkinson, Michael Collins, Scott Gregory, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Kazuki Himeno, Billy Harmon, Hugh Renton, Bryn Evans, Pari Pari Parkinson, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Liam Coltman, Ayden Johnstone, Josh Hohneck, Josh Dickson, James Lentjes, Kayne Hammington, Sam Gilbert, Teariki Ben-Nicholas.