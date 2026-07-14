Cameron Millar joins the Blues

Highlanders first-five Cameron Millar is heading north to take up a contract with the Blues next season. Photo: Getty Images

The Blues have confirmed talented Otago first-five Cameron Millar will join the club on a two-year contract ahead of the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The 24-year-old's departure has been an open secret for months.

He will land in Auckland following four seasons in the Highlanders environment, where he has established himself as one of the country’s top playmakers through his game management, goal kicking and leadership.

Millar has long been regarded as one of the most promising young first-fives to emerge from the lower South Island.

His development through the Highlanders pathway began as a member of the Highlanders' high performance programme before representing the under 20 side in 2022.

His performances at the national under-20 tournament in Taupō earned selection in the New Zealand under 20 team, where he played three matches as the side claimed the 2022 Oceania Under 20 Championship in Australia.

Millar continued his rapid rise later that year with a solid NPC campaign for Otago, cementing his place in the starting side and earning his first Super Rugby opportunity.

He made his Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Highlanders against the Western Force in 2023 as injury cover before securing a full contract for the 2024 season. Across four seasons with the Highlanders, Millar made 34 appearances.

Millar said the opportunity to join the Blues represented an exciting next step in his career.

“I'm incredibly grateful for everything the Highlanders and the Otago rugby community have done for me over the past few years. They’ve played a huge role in my development, and I’ll always appreciate the opportunities I was given there,” Millar said.

“The chance to join the Blues is one I’m really excited about. There are quality players and coaches throughout the club, and I’m looking forward to learning from them and doing everything I can to contribute to the team’s success.”

— Allied Media