Blues confirm Millar signing

Cameron Millar in his Highlanders colours. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Blues finally made it official yesterday.

An open secret turned into a confirmed deal as the Blues announced they had signed Highlanders first five Cameron Millar on a two-year deal.

Millar’s future with his home club became an intriguing sub-plot of the season as soon as the Highlanders announced they had signed Chiefs and All Blacks XV playmaker Josh Jacomb.

That was followed by the signing of New Zealand under-20 first five Mika Muliaina.

It was not long before reports emerged of Millar being a target for the Blues, and his departure was effectively confirmed when the Highlanders announced they had picked up Patrick Pellegrini from the ashes of Moana Pasifika.

The Highlanders will feel satisfied with their depth at No 10 — and Jacomb has to be seen as potentially the club’s best in that position since the great Lima Sopoaga — but there is no doubt Millar is a loss.

He turned 24 on Monday, so his best years should be ahead of him, and he is a true son of the South who could not have been more excited to be a Highlander.

Millar, who will play for Otago in the NPC, is a touch old school — more about the boot than the fancy running — but he does everything well, and he is as good as any goalkicker in the country.

The Otago Boys’ High School product and former New Zealand under-20 representative played 34 games for the Highlanders across four seasons.

“I’m incredibly grateful for everything the Highlanders and the Otago rugby community have done for me over the past few years,” Millar said.

“They’ve played a huge role in my development, and I’ll always appreciate the opportunities I was given there.

“The chance to join the Blues is one I’m really excited about. There are quality players and coaches throughout the club, and I’m looking forward to learning from them and doing everything I can to contribute to the team’s success.”

Millar is effectively a replacement for Japan-bound former All Black Stephen Perofeta, and he will get a chance to learn from the great Beauden Barrett in the twilight of his career.

Blues general manager of rugby Murray Williams said Millar was an excellent fit for the club.

“Cam is a talented player who has continued to improve every season and has shown composure whenever he’s been given opportunities at Super Rugby level,” Williams said.

“He has an excellent kicking game, manages matches well and understands how to control the tempo of a game. Those qualities are difficult to teach, particularly in a young playmaker.

“We’re pleased Cam has chosen to join the Blues and we’re looking forward to welcoming him to Auckland ahead of the 2027 season.”